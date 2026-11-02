How Much Would You Spend to Save Your Pet’s Life? Here’s Where Americans Draw the Line.

Spoiling a dog with birthday cakes and a fancy bed is easy. Paying to have a sock surgically removed from its stomach can make you question every financial decision you’ve ever made.

A survey commissioned by Healthy Paws Pet Insurance and Money.com asked 1,542 American dog and cat owners about the financial realities of having pets. Some 77% consider their animals practically children, but 76% admitted there’s a price at which they’d consider turning down treatment their vet recommends. For about a third, that limit is under $1,000.

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Healthy Paws obviously has an interest in getting people worried about vet bills, given that it sells pet insurance. But the cost of veterinary care is a genuine concern, and other research has found that owners are already skipping treatments they can’t afford.

Pet Owners Are Facing an Impossible Choice as Veterinary Bills Continue to Climb

A PetSmart Charities and Gallup study of 2,498 pet owners found that 52% had skipped or declined recommended veterinary care in the previous year. Among those who passed on care, 71% cited financial concerns.

And veterinary care has gotten significantly more expensive. Prices climbed roughly 43% between January 2021 and January 2026, according to Labor Department figures cited by Healthy Paws. Veterinarian Matthew Murdoch told the New York Post that an X-ray used to cost about as much as dinner for two. These days, he compared the price to a weekend getaway.

The consequences can be heartbreaking. Veterinarians even have a term for euthanizing an animal with a treatable condition because the owner can’t afford care: economic euthanasia. Veterinarian Barry Kipperman has argued that the profession should treat it with the same urgency as a disease that needs preventing.

Pet insurance can give owners another option, but it has its own costs and limitations. In a 2021 University of Melbourne study involving 147 dogs with gastric dilatation-volvulus, a life-threatening stomach condition, insured dogs were less likely to be euthanized before surgery. It’s a small study involving one emergency condition, but the association is hard to ignore.

For some people, the expense of having a pet has gotten so high they’ve had to give up the animal altogether. In a 2024 LendingTree survey, 12% of pet owners said they’d surrendered a pet because they couldn’t afford to care for it. That number was even higher among Gen Z respondents, at 25%.

You can love your dog like a member of the family and still have a mortgage, groceries, and a bank account that can’t absorb a surprise surgery. Building an emergency fund or looking into insurance before a pet develops health issues could help, though neither guarantees you’ll be able to cover every bill.

Unfortunately, dogs have no idea how expensive eating a sock can be.