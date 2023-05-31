VICE
Editions

Newsletters

How Music Helps Muroki Through Break-Ups

By

MSD_EP2_THUMB_16x9_v1
Share:

If you are struggling with a break-up and need to talk to someone, email lovebetter@youthline.co.nz or text “lovebetter” to 234.

Love and heartbreak has always been an inspiration behind our favourite music.

So we got Muroki to jump on the VICE break-up hotline and talk about how writing music helps him not only channel the pain from break-ups into art, but turn life’s negatives into a positive.

Partner Content Is Paid For By An Advertiser And The Advertiser Provides Creative Direction And Feedback.

1683786384091-own-the-feels.png

© 2023 VICE MEDIA LLC

Tagged:
Share:

More
From VICE