The crazy thing about creating art is it can be seemingly spawned out of thin air. An idea can hit the brain like a miracle, if it there were hours in which nothing came to mind. Sometimes, you can just screw around and then something hits you. That’s what happened with Nirvana when they were screwing around in the studio during the early 90s. Arguably the greatest rock song of all time in “Smells Like Teen Spirit” practically came into existence by sheer coincidence.

In a 1994 interview with Rolling Stone, Kurt Cobain himself admitted he was “trying to write the ultimate pop song” in the vein of the Pixies. “I have to admit it,” he grinned. “When I heard the Pixies for the first time, I connected with that band so heavily that I should have been in that band—or at least a Pixies cover band. We used their sense of dynamics, being soft and quiet and then loud and hard.”

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When it was time for Kurt Cobain to present the song to the rest of Nirvana, they essentially dismissed its iconic guitar riff, deeming it “clichéd” and “ridiculous.”

Still, he insisted the band play it for an hour and a half until something came to mind. Then, Krist Novoselic played it slower and Dave Grohl created the iconic drum beat. The rest was history.

Nirvana Created the Iconic ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’ Seemingly By Accident

As Dave Grohl would put it, his drum beat wasn’t necessarily his most original work either. Similar to Cobain, he was essentially trying to emulate another historic band as an homage. But for the Foo Fighters legend, he opted for the legendary Gap Band instead of Cobain’s Pixies influence.

In an interview with Pharrell, Grohl recalled working on Nirvana’s Nevermind and curbing from The Gap Band and Tony Thompson of Chic. With “Smells Like Teen Spirit” in particular, he was doing the opening riff of “You Dropped a Bomb on Me”, much to Pharrell’s amazement. With time, he eventually made it a point to thank Tony Thompson in particular for laying such a critical groundwork for him to thrive.

“That’s old disco!.. Nobody makes the connection,” Grohl recalled of the Nirvana classic. “I was like, ‘Man, I just want to thank you because I owe you so much I’ve been ripping you off my whole life.’ He goes, ‘I know.’”

Photo by Paul Bergen/Redferns