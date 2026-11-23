Grand Theft Auto VI players have uncovered the driver’s licenses for Jason and Lucia, revealing how old both characters are at the start of the game. The licenses also list their birthdays and heights. Here is how old Jason and Lucia are in GTA 6.

How Old Is Jason in GTA 6?

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Jason Duval is 30 years old at the start of GTA 6. According to his Leonida driver’s license, Jason was born on May 1, 1996, and is 6 feet 3 inches tall. That makes him four years older than Lucia when we first meet them in Chapter 1.

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Jason’s license also lists Key Lento as his address. It’s a small detail, but the licenses give us a look at where both characters lived before the events of Grand Theft Auto VI’s story. While Jason has a Leonida license, Lucia’s was issued in Liberty State.

How Old Is Lucia in GTA 6?

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Lucia Caminos is 26 years old at the start of GTA 6. Her Liberty State driver’s license lists her birthday as November 20, 2000, and her height as 5 feet 3 inches.

Interestingly, Lucia only just turned 26 when we see her at the beginning of Grand Theft Auto VI. So that means she celebrated her birthday three days before the events at the start of the game, on November 20, 2026.

GTA 6 Character Ages, Birthdays, and Heights Revealed

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Jason and Lucia weren’t the only characters whose licenses players uncovered. Lucia’s best friend Andy Lee-Scott and ‘Donnie’ Donald Carter also have driver’s licenses that reveal their ages, birthdays, and heights. Here’s a quick look at all four:

GTA 6 character Age at the start of the game Birthday Height Jason Duval 30 May 1, 1996 6′3″ Lucia Caminos 26 November 20, 2000 5′3″ Andy Lee-Scott 25 April 17, 2001 5′5″ Donald Carter 48 July 5, 1978 5′8″

Andy is the youngest of the four at 25, while Donnie is the oldest at 48. The detail that surprised me most, though, was how close Lucia’s birthday is to the opening of GTA 6 Chapter 1. If the story had started just four days earlier, she still would’ve been 25.