How Old Is Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS? Scientists Think They Finally Might Know the Answer.

Our dear old buddy, the interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS, captivated astronomers throughout 2025 and earlier this year as it made its way through our solar system. Along the way, it generated all sorts of theories, like maybe it was an ancient alien artifact (it wasn’t; it’s a rock).

It has since left our solar system, but that doesn’t mean researchers have stopped thinking about it. A team analyzing its chemical tail and publishing their findings in the journal Nature Astronomy says the chemical composition it’s leaving behind gives clues about where it might have come from.

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Comet 3I/ATLAS May Be Billions of Years Older Than Our Solar System, New Research Suggests

Using the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), NASA scientists probed the comet’s coma as solar radiation warmed its icy core. Unfortunately, they didn’t find remnants of an alien civilization there. But they did find something ancient: a bunch of filthy old ice that was created 10 to 12 billion years ago, potentially making it more than twice the age of our Sun.

JWST detected a massively elevated deuterium-to-hydrogen (D/H) ratio in the comet’s methane gas, a heavy-hydrogen signature 13 times higher than local comets like 67P. The presence of this chemical suggests that the comet’s ice grains originally formed in an extremely cold, low-metallicity protostellar cloud that was getting bombarded by intense cosmic rays, and all before generations of dying supernovae seeded our local universe with heavier elements.

In other words, it’s from a long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away, possibly formed somewhere around a young star, tossed out from some ancient part of the Milky Way galaxy that, fortunately for us, eventually wandered into view so we can get a glimpse of what lies beyond our celestial neighborhood.