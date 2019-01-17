How One Baseball Team is Recovering After the Camp Fire in California

With the Camp Fire fully contained, Houston Astros Catcher, Max Stassi joins Paradise Fire Chief David Hawks to survey the aftermath of California’s deadliest and most destructive wildfire in history. Many of the 52,000 people displaced by the fire remain homeless, including the Paradise High School baseball team. Max visits the young players to lend a helping hand and hear their tales of survival.

“Growing up in Yuba City, California, and going to Paradise in my early baseball career for tournaments,” Stassi said, “the mass destruction really hits close to home. Talking with first responders and members of the Paradise High School baseball team who watched their homes go up in flames is an experience that is unimaginable and indescribable. I want to do everything I can to give back to the community of Paradise, so I ask that you please join me in raising funds for a town that has lost so much. If we all come together, we can really make a difference.”

Videos by VICE

You can help Max support the victims of California’s deadliest and most destructive wildfire in history by making a donation to the North Valley Community Foundation. 100 percent of donations will be allocated to one of the area’s leading nonprofits providing support and services to those affected by the Camp Fire.

