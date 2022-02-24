How Open-Source Intelligence Is Debunking Russian Propaganda in Ukraine

The internet has created an explosion in audio and video captured from the front lines of war zones. As Russia escalates the conflict in Ukraine, it’s also pushing propaganda harder than ever. But there’s so much information available online, and so many people willing to call bullshit on propaganda, that it’s hard to make a believable video that justifies a war these days.

That hasn’t stopped Russia from trying.

Videos by VICE

On today’s episode of Cyber, Motherboard journalist Matthew Gault sits down with Motherboard editor-in-chief Jason Koebler to discuss the community of people online who are debunking Russian disinformation in real time. It’s a wide-ranging conversation that goes from incredible memes to ethical considerations and a brief remembering of the Boston Marathon bombing.

We’re recording CYBER live on Twitch. Watch live on Wednesdays at 4 p.m. EST. Follow us there to get alerts when we go live. We take questions from the audience, and yours might just end up on the show.

Subscribe to CYBER on Apple Podcasts or wherever you listen to your podcasts.