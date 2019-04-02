How Osher Günsberg Went From Breakdown to ‘The Bachelor’

Listen and Subscribe to the Anxiety Hour on Apple , Spotify or whenever you get your podcasts.

For many of us who grew up watching Osher Günsberg on TV, he always seemed to represent an easygoing brand of Australian boy next door charm. Since he took on the weighty task of Bachelor wrangler in 2013, he’s become one of the country’s most recognised faces. But as his career moved him into the household-name stratosphere that would cement him as your mum’s number one crush, his life began coming apart.

Osher had struggled with mental health issues for much of his adult life. At times, this was compounded by drug and alcohol abuse. But in 2014 while living in the US, your “friendly neighbourhood rose counter” had a psychotic break that left him wandering terrified and disorientated in Venice Beach, convinced the world was about to end.

In this episode of the Anxiety Hour Osher explains how he came back from that terrifying moment to become one of the country’s most visible and open mental health advocates. But it also represents a deeply relatable issue that many people face: how do you regain trust in your own mind after it’s betrayed you so deeply, forcing you to question your own sense of reality?

