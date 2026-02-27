How Resident Evil Requiem Runs on Nintendo Switch 2 Explained

Resident Evil Requiem is available now across platforms and Nintendo Switch 2 owners can now read up on how well the game runs docked and in handheld mode before they decide to make the $69.99 purchase.

Resident Evil Requiem Performance and fidelity on Switch 2 docked

Play video

Resident Evil Requiem is perhaps the biggest third-party title to arrive on Switch 2 on day one alongside the PC, PS5, and Xbox Series versions. This is a major test for the Switch 2 and early reports all indicate that Capcom seems to have done a masterful job.

Videos by VICE

Capcom has utilized the Switch 2’s DLSS to ensure that the conversion wasn’t limited by the hardware’s specs. The user interface is also fixed at 1080p on Switch 2 and the internal resolution is reduced to 540p in docked mode. That said, the Nvidia upscaler surprisingly has put the quality of the picture even ahead of the Xbox Series S.

The DigitalFoundry breakdown detailed the impact of the upscaling:

“Capcom has preserved the core visual identity of the game, delivered a pretty convincing mobile version and leveraged the hardware’s not-so-secret weapon – DLSS – to make this conversion defy the console’s necessarily limited specs. The missing piece is frame-rate discipline, something we’d hope to see Capcom look into with a future patch.”

When it comes to performance, the Switch 2 runs at an unlocked frame rate across both docked and handheld modes and targets 60fps. Most of the day one testing on the game confirms that it mostly runs in the 40s and 50s while docked in reality.

Resident Evil Requiem Performance and fidelity on Switch 2 handheld mode

Screenshot: Capcom

When players pull the console off the dock and play Resident Evil Requiem in handheld mode, the game renders further down to just 360p, but that’s not the whole story. Again, the Switch 2’s use of DLSS helps pulls the image quality back up.

According to the DigitalFoundry breakdown, “On paper, a 540p image blown up to 1080p on a modern flat panel display doesn’t sound great. However, DLSS (likely the full CNN-based variant, comparable to PC) looks surprisingly competitive…The handheld story is even more extreme, but somehow a 4x resolution upscale from 360p to 720p (likely with a basic upscale to the screen’s 1080p) still manages to look fine.”

Overall, it sounds like the game is running far better on Switch 2 than many people anticipated. Players who are comparing the game to PC, PS5 Pro, or a Series X are going to be able to see some lower-quality textures and minor cutbacks from a visual standpoint, but the core performance and load times are exceeding expectations. For a game like Requiem, where death and reloading are frequent occurrences for the average player, this near-instant transition between loads ensures the tension is rarely broken by an awkward wait time.

Resident Evil Requiem is available now on PC, PS5, Nintendo Switch 2, and Xbox Series consoles.