How Robert De Niro’s ‘The Deer Hunter’ Became Linked to 43 Real-Life Deaths

The 1978 Robert De Niro war epic The Deer Hunter features a number of scenes in which characters are shown playing Russian roulette. Unfortunately, in the years following the movie’s release, those violent sequences would prove way more influential than the filmmakers intended.

For example, in June 1979, 27-year-old ex-Marine Bruce K. Genke accidentally killed himself while reenacting one of the aforementioned scenes for a friend. Apparently, he’d assumed that the pistol he was using wasn’t loaded.

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This was not an isolated incident, however. A lot of similar stories continued to pop up in the news as time went on, with some victims being as young as 16. TV airings persisted despite warnings that they might inspire more copycat suicides, and by 1981 it was reported that there had been 25 confirmed Russian roulette deaths linked to the movie.

Executives in the film and television industry still had their doubts that the shootings were related to The Deer Hunter, though.

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Robert De Niro’s ‘The Deer Hunter’ Was Linked to Dozens of Real-Life Deaths

Come 1986, the amount of unintentional suicides attributed to the movie had jumped up to 43, according Loren Coleman’s 2004 book The Copycat Effect: How the Media and Popular Culture Trigger the Mayhem in Tomorrow’s Headlines. With that many cases on record, it’s kind of hard not to point the finger at The Deer Hunter, especially considering that many of the articles written about such tragedies mention it by name.

Research on the subject declined in the 1990s, but that doesn’t mean these types of incidents went away entirely. In fact, the 21st century has seen several Deer Hunter-related shootings of its own. As recently as 2015, a 20-year-old Chilean man shot himself after discussing the film with his buddy.

The friend said that he left when the man tried to get him to play Russian roulette and heard the fatal gunshot when he got outside.