How ‘Rocko’s Modern Life’ Somehow Got This Phone Sex Joke Past Nickelodeon

Among the many adult jokes made in children’s programs of the 90s was a not-so-subtle innuendo about Rocko’s job in Rocko’s Modern Life. In one of the first few episodes, Rocko was let go from his Super-Lot-O-Comics.

The hit Nickelodeon program tackles the relatable feeling of being fired and desperately searching for money. He can’t pay for food, water, or any of his other basic needs. This leads to Rocko landing some strange odd jobs, including one where he’s a “special” phone operator (a phone sex operator).

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At one point, he’s getting really into the role, repeating “oh baby” over the phone to a client. Eventually, he realizes he’s speaking to Mrs. Bighead and hangs up. On the wall behind him is a sign that reads: ‘REMEMBER: Be Hot, Be Naughty, Be Courteous.’

In the end, he lands a job at Kind of A-Lot-O Comics. His first customer? His former boss, Mr. Dupette.

‘Rocko’s Modern Life’ Once Gave Rocko a Job as a Phone Sex Operator

Some jokes on Rocko’s Modern Life were a little more subtle—like Mrs. Bighead trying to roofie Rocko by adding Spanish Fly to his drink—but this one is so blatant it’s hard to believe it went over so many people’s heads.

Rocko’s Modern Life is notoriously laden with these kinds of jokes and innuendos, finding creative ways to slip past Nickelodeon’s censors. The writers and animators have said it was encouraged to appeal to adults watching the programs with children. That’s likely why, when those children, now adults, rewatch these programs, they’re floored by what Nick allowed on television.

It wasn’t the only program on the network doing this. Ren & Stimpy was the first to adopt this boundary-pushing model. With its major success, Nickelodeon clearly felt comfortable walking the thin line.