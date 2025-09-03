How Saturn Retrograde in Pisces Will Affect Each Zodiac Sign

On September 1, Saturn officially went retrograde in the astrological sign of Pisces. And if you’re wondering, “WTF does that even mean?”, I got you.

According to The Old Farmer’s Almanac, “When an astrologer refers to retrograde, it means a planet’s orbit slows down, which makes it look like it’s moving backward in the sky to the human eye. Saturn isn’t truly moving backward; this optical illusion—caused by Earth’s orbit—has long been observed and interpreted by sky-watchers and astrologers alike.”

Videos by VICE

Many astrologers believe that retrogrades represent periods of reflection and careful review. You might reassess your habits, routines, and relationships.

What Is a Saturn Retrograde?

Broadly speaking, Saturn retrogrades are also infamous for stirring up chaos with authority figures and society structures. For example, the reversal of Roe v. Wade occurred during a Saturn retrograde.

“Being the celestial overseer of all things serious in our lives, Saturn rules career, structure, and self-mastery,” astrologer Narayana Montúfar, author of Written In Your Stars: Use Your Saturn Return, Pluto Square, and Other Planetary Cycles to Become Your Best Self, told The Old Farmer’s Almanac. “The iconic ringed planet is responsible for keeping us focused on our long-term goals, helping us create a strong foundation for the future. When Saturn goes retrograde, what we’ve built and accomplished is up for review.”

Saturn has been in retrograde since July. This astrological event occurs when the planet appears to be moving backward in the sky. However, Saturn has also just entered Pisces, which is a sensitive, intuitive, and creative sign.

How Will Saturn Retrograde in Pisces Affect Each Sign?

Wondering how the Saturn retrograde in Pisces will affect you? Here’s what each zodiac sign can expect. (Note: Read for your rising sign, too!)

Aries

This Saturn retrograde is demanding Aries to slow tf down. Stop pushing yourself to the point of burnout. Give yourself a much-needed break, and listen to your body’s signals. Take this astrological event as an invitation to rest.

Taurus

Taurus, you likely already keep your circle small. Stop shaming yourself for this and begin embracing it. Realize that your people should energize and uplift, not drain you with unrealistic expectations or impossible standards. Give only what you get, and know it’s okay if you’re not everyone’s cup of tea.

Gemini

Have you been slacking off, Gemini? It’s time to lock in and take yourself, your goals, and your future seriously. Stop delaying action or downplaying your dreams in the name of practicality. Aim high and follow through.

Cancer

Are you questioning yourself and the values you once held close? This is a normal part of growth, especially spiritually speaking. Spend some quality time with yourself to sit and reflect on what’s important to you, as well as your beliefs and morals. Don’t let anyone else tell you how to lead your life. You have all the answers within.

Leo

Now is the time to take stock of your close relationships and investments, Leo. Are you over-giving and accommodating while getting little to nothing in return? Don’t lose sight of the star that you are.

Virgo

How are your relationships feeling right now, Virgo? Are they unsteady or triggering doubt? Now is a great time to initiate deep talks and communicate your feelings without guilt or fear. Your strongest relationships will withstand this period. If they don’t, they aren’t for you.

Libra

Libra, think of this particular Saturn retrograde in Pisces as the end to your summer fun. Hopefully, you’ve got all the chaos out of your system. Now, it’s time to buckle down and prioritize what’s most important, like your health and wellness.

Scorpio

Have you been feeling blocked lately, Scorpio? This is no coincidence. Oftentimes, when we’re stagnant or creatively stunted, we’re actually receiving the opportunity to reflect on our innermost desires. Don’t force yourself in a certain direction just because you’ve been told it’s the right way to go. Instead, take the time and space to rediscover what you actually want—then act on it.

Sagittarius

Right now, you might be noticing tension within your home life. This is the ideal time to reevaluate your wants, needs, and boundaries when it comes to your personal life. It might help to cultivate a more welcoming, peaceful space for you to come home to.

Capricorn

Are you having trouble expressing your thoughts and feelings? There’s an increased emphasis on communication right now, Capricorn. Find ways to navigate tough conversations with grace, no matter how uncomfortable.

Aquarius

Summer spending has come to an end, Aquarius. It’s time to revisit your finances and start being more intentional with your spending. Money, like energy, should be invested wisely.

Pisces

With Saturn retrograde occurring in your sign, you might feel a bit sensitive—and I mean more so than usual. However, this energy provides the perfect opportunity to level up and become who you’ve always wanted to be. You are strong enough to overcome past pain and traumas. Take aligned action and chase your dreams, Pisces.