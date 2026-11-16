How Scientists Captured Images of a Loch Ness Monster Nearly 50 Years After It Disappeared

In Billy Wilder’s 1970 parody film The Private Life of Sherlock Holmes, the titular detective becomes embroiled in a mystery that eventually finds him face to face with the Loch Ness Monster. Bringing the legendary beast to life on screen was no easy task for Wilder, however, and the first model that was built ended up sinking while they were on location at Loch Ness. Special effects artist Wally Veevers, who’d previously worked on 2001: A Space Odyssey, built the original 30-foot prop, but Wilder requested that its humps be removed, which caused it to lose its buoyancy.

Nearly 50 years later, a robot captured sonar images of the long-lost model during a 2016 investigation of the loch. “We have found a monster, but not the one many people might have expected,” researcher Adrian Shine, whose Loch Ness Project supported the expedition, told BBC News Scotland. “We can confidently say that this is the model because of where it was found, the shape—there is the neck and no humps—and from the measurements,” he added.

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The underwater drone that took the pictures was being used to explore the depths of Loch Ness and gather information on its ecology. In addition to the “monster,” the team operating the robot located the wreck of an unidentified sunken boat. They also successfully disputed a recent claim that the maximum depth of the loch was 889 feet; the previously recorded depth of 754 feet remains in place thanks to Shine and his crew.

As for how Wilder managed to finish his Sherlock Holmes movie without the humpless Nessie prop, he was eventually able to get a second monster made. That time around, he decided to focus on the necessities and just have a head and neck constructed. And for good measure, that part of the production was moved to a large water tank inside of a film studio to avoid any further casualties.