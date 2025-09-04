How September Will Affect Each Zodiac Sign’s Love Life

Have you ever heard of the idea that the wildest relationship transformations occur during the “-ber” months? You know, September, October, November, and December…they each hold some powerful energy. With the weather cooling, holidays approaching, and nostalgia constantly flooding our minds this time of year, it’s no shock that these months often trigger change, especially in our romantic relationships.

The astrology for September only strengthens this. I mean, think about it: we go from the fiery, spontaneous, magnetic Leo season to the practical, grounded, and structured Virgo season. Then, we end the month in Libra season, with an air of charm and levity. If that doesn’t cause energetic whiplash, I don’t know what will.

Videos by VICE

Whether you’re single or in a relationship, you’re bound to feel this shift in your love life. Here’s how each sign will be affected in September.

What September Has in Store for Each Zodiac Sign’s Love Life

Aries

We know you love to rush into love, Aries—and that’s not always a negative thing. However, it can get you into some trouble, especially if you don’t take the time actually to know the person you’re involving yourself with. Don’t prioritize the destination over the journey. Focus on slow, steady, and peaceful, not fiery, lust-filled, and rash.

Taurus

You’re all about stability, Taurus, but you often mistake that for genuine connection and long-term security. Don’t settle for “good enough” just because it’s comfortable. You deserve to feel both safe and exhilarated in your relationship.

Gemini

Gemini, you can get along with almost anyone. In fact, you’d probably enjoy talking to a wall if you had to. However, don’t lose yourself in shallow conversations and mistake it for a genuine connection/spark.

Cancer

Don’t sign up for a project, Cancer. People deserve to be loved as they are, not as the potential you see in them. It’s not your job to fix anyone. In fact, this month is especially important for you to focus on yourself, as you will likely experience deep spiritual and emotional growth. Cater to your own needs first.

Leo

Leo, you deserve a partner who lets you take the spotlight. That doesn’t mean you ignore their wins and refuse to celebrate them just the same, but don’t waste time with anyone who secretly resents your success and magnetism. It won’t threaten the right person.

Virgo

Stop trying to control the person you’re with, Virgo. Let them be who they are, and either accept them or find someone who meets your standards. You shouldn’t have to parent your own partner. Be your mature self, and allow the right people to show up for you.

Libra

Don’t repress your emotions to “keep the peace,” Libra. If you continue brushing issues under the rug, no matter how small you might think they are, you will only build resentment. Speak up.

Scorpio

I know you love intensity, Scorpio—and you deserve to find it. But make sure you’re not taking it at the price of genuine safety, connection, and vulnerability. You’ll have many opportunities to find everything you want this month if you’re open and unwilling to settle.

Sagittarius

Your person will love your free-spirited nature, Sagittarius. If you feel like someone is holding you back, you’re probably not compatible. You might have deep realizations this month, so long as you’re honest with yourself. Don’t be shocked if you’re drawn to someone who isn’t normally your type.

Capricorn

Capricorn, you’re allowed to end relationships you’ve invested time and energy into. I know you’re not one to give up, but sometimes, that’s the most “productive” thing to do. Don’t stay out of obligation.

Aquarius

Your independence and individuality are the two most incredible parts of you, Aquarius. If someone makes subtle jabs at your quirks or expects you to conform to those around you, run for the hills.

Pisces

Pisces, you’re a deep-feeler—and that’s a beautiful gift. However, don’t confuse your partner’s feelings for you with your own. Make sure to set the proper boundaries so you don’t blur any lines, and communicate your emotions with confidence and grace.