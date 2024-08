On an all-new episode of VICELAND’s EPICLY LATER’D, we sat down with Harmony Korine, a filmmaker who rewrote the rules in Hollywood with movies like Kids, Gummo, and Spring Breakers. Long before Harmony got into film, he was a skater—and as he tells it, the sport changed the way he thought about the world, serving as a major influence on the body of work he went on to produce.

