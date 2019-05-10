How Social Media Has Changed The Way We Judge Music

The role of the critic has always been debated. But these age-old questions have been transformed by today’s social media landscape, where superfans are emboldened by the celebrity twitter cycle. i-D writer Kieran Devlin explains that critics are seemingly being criticized more and more for being critical. In his recent story, he discusses this phenomenon and its origins in stan culture, which is the social media version of superfandom. He describes a climate where a critic’s career could be in danger if they don’t show absolute reverence for the artist they’re discussing. So in that heightened context, what is the role of the critic? We ask Devlin on this episode of The VICE Guide To Right Now Podcast.

You can catch The VICE Guide to Right Now Podcast on Acast, Google Play, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. And sign up for our newsletter to get the best of VICE delivered to your inbox daily.

Videos by VICE

Sign up for our newsletter to get the best of VICE delivered to your inbox daily.