How Spike Jonze Got His Start Making Skate Videos

On an all-new episode of VICELAND’s EPICLY LATER’D, we look back on Spike Jonze’s early days as one of the best skate videographers in the game and sit down with the filmmaker, the skaters he shot, and the folks he inspired. Before Jonze started directing movies, he ushered skate videos into a new dimension, elevating the form in ways both artistic and flat-out insane: from figuring out how to turn boards invisible to blowing up a stair set just after it’d been skated.

EPICLY LATER’D airs Wednesdays at 10 PM on VICELAND. Find out how to tune in here.