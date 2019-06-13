How ‘Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order’ Channels ‘Dark Souls’

We’re nearly at the finish line. Day two of E3 2019 is in the books, and so is our podcast. Join Austin, Patrick, Rob, and I as we discuss how Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (aka Star Souls??) is actually rad, why we still don’t know what to make of Marvel’s Avengers even after watching someone play it, and more! Those more things include hands-on with Final Fantasy 7 Remake, and impressions of Dying Light 2, Age of Empires II, Outer Worlds, and Psychonauts 2.

You can subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, and Stitcher. If you’re using something else, this RSS link should let you add the podcast to whatever platform you’d like. If you’d like to directly download the podcast, click here. Please take a moment and review the podcast, especially on Apple Podcasts. It really helps.

Videos by VICE

Interaction with you is a big part of this podcast, so make sure to send any questions you have for us to gaming@vice.com with the header “Questions.” (Without the quotes!) We can’t guarantee we’ll answer all of your questions, but rest assured, we’ll be taking a look at them.

Have thoughts? Swing by the Waypoint forums to share them!