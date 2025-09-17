The Cheapest Way to Stream Every NFL Football Game

Streaming NFL games has never been all that easy. Not until now, that is. Even just a couple of years ago, I remember pulling my hair out over trying to cobble together a smorgasbord of streaming channels in order to watch my poor Carolina Panthers out of the Carolinian market.

Nowadays, and I still can’t believe I’m saying it, but there are two ultra-simple ways to stream every game for your team, no matter if you’re in-market or out of market.

What To Do if You’re Out of Market

You’re an out-of-market viewer if you don’t live near the team you want to watch. YouTube TV holds the exclusive rights to broadcast Sunday NFL games to out-of-market customers, which happen to comprise a lot of each team’s schedule. You have to subscribe to NFL Sunday Ticket through YouTube TV.

YouTube has a promotion going on that gives you NFL Sunday Ticket for $34.50 per month for eight months, plus $50 for a YouTube TV package for your first two months, which then reverts to $83 per month.

So all in all, you’re paying $84.50 per month for the first couple of months, and then you pay $117.50 per month. It’s pricey, but watching sports in the US on TV is an expensive hobby, and this is the only way to watch all the Sunday games if you’re rooting on a team that you don’t live near.

for those who are in-market

Unlike recent years, in which streaming games, if you lived near your team (an in-market viewer), it’s become much simpler to find all NFL regular season games in a single place, thanks to Hulu entering the live TV biz and striking the right broadcasting deals.

Hulu’s Live TV plan runs $83 per month, and it gives you access not only to the national networks showing NFL games, such as ESPN, butalso to the full spread of local broadcasters, such as FS1 and CBS.

Games of significant interest to a national audience are often shown on the national stations, but most of your team’s games will show up on these local channels.

Even though you won’t have YouTube TV’s exclusive NFL Sunday Ticket, you won’t need it for Sunday games. Since you’re in-market, you’ll watch those on the regional channels included in your Hulu Live TV subscription. As long as you’re an in-market viewer, you’ll get to see every regular-season game for your local team.

Hulu Live TV also includes access to Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN Select, all with advertisements. That alone is worth $17 a month.