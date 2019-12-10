How Tall Is Adam Driver? An Investigation

There are many ways to love Adam Driver: as the lone emo son of Star Wars‘ Han Solo and Princess Leia, as the sad husband to Scarlett Johansson’s sad wife in Noah Baumbach’s A Marriage Story, as the goofy-looking fuckboy of Lena Dunham’s Girls. But above all of his roles—above his time at Juilliard and his years as a Marine, and his pre-show routine that includes one burrito bowl and then dunking his head into cold water, and the baby he kept secret for two years—one thing overwhelmingly drives the discourse: Adam Driver is very big.



He’s so big that a roundtable at The Cut once described him as “quite simply, enormous,” less the giant in “Jack and the Beanstalk” and more actual beanstalk, and “a wise old oak tree on Viagra.” He’s so big that Nylon once waxed philosophical on his imposing presence: “…his broad back curls over itself like a wave about to crest when he hunches over his notebook, the wheel of his bus, his mug of beer…” He’s so big that he barely fits into anything in A Marriage Story, not the ghost costume that is a sheet, not the car window, and definitely not the twin-sized bed, per Vulture’s Hunter Harris. Indeed, there is no Baby Driver here.

Exactly how big, however, remains a bit of a mathematical mystery, as various online sources weigh in differently when it comes to Driver’s height.

How tall is Adam Driver?

Compared to Succession‘s 6-foot-7-inch Cousin Greg and the 7-foot Grizz Chapman, the 6-foot-2-inch Driver might as well just be another man at Home Depot. Yet, his Large Adult Energy is imposing. “Why does Adam Driver, at the not unusual height of 6’2″, seem like the biggest man in the world,” writer and performer Shelley Farmer tweeted recently. One person who claimed to have met Driver responded that while actually closer to 6 feet, 3 inches tall, Driver appears bigger due to his impressive width: “I’m 5’7 and one of his thighs is as wide as my entire body, he’s incredibly large in frame so he appears much, much larger.”

The smoke and mirrors of Driver’s broad shoulders aside, suspicion has also arisen that Driver is a decidedly bigger boy than we all previously thought. Also in response to Farmer, writer Molly Lambert tweeted that Driver is “apparently really at least 6’4” the Internet is a lie.” Lambert’s source is unknown, but that’s corroborated by comments on celebrity height estimator CelebrityHeights.com, where one person wrote that Driver edges out the supposedly 6-foot-4-inch Liam Neeson (see here). This point has been widely debated on the site since 2016, though, with commenters attributing his stature in comparison to other tall men to “really THICK heels” and his “costume/boots.” If the taller estimates are true, what would push Driver to downplay his height is a mystery, too, as his seeming ability to be literally climbed is certainly a major part of his appeal and added height would only work to his benefit.

But height, as Vulture’s Jackson McHenry put it for The Cut, is a “matter of emotion,” and Driver is “spiritually” much taller than the Google carousel’s suggestion of 6 feet, 2 inches. If height is a frame of mind, then perhaps the Adam Driver that appears is simply the Adam Driver that each of us needs. Some people, after all, want to climb bigger mountains (read: Adam Driver) than others.

Alas, Adam Driver’s publicist has not responded to a request for comment. Conclusion: From the perspective of most people, Adam Driver is very tall.

Update 12/10/19: A previous version of this post stated that Nicholas Braun’s Cousin Greg was 6 feet, 6 inches tall. Other sources suggest he is actually 6 feet, 7 inches tall.