How The Game’s 15-Minute Diss Track Turned This Feud Into Mixtape History

50 Cent used to be pivotal to The Game’s career. Before his classic debut album, The Documentary, released, it was nearly shelved. But the G-Unit leader came in to help take the record to the next level. Then, he ended up with classic singles like “Hate It Or Love It” and “How We Do” on the album, launching him into rap stardom. This led Game to join the rest of the G-Unit group.

However, that also meant beefing with every single rapper that 50 Cent was beefing with. Ultimately, the Compton MC didn’t like getting involved in that kind of mess, Really, he wanted to work with artists like Nas and Jadakiss. Moreover, 50 argued that he never got the proper credit for writing six of the songs on the album. Consequently, he ousted The Game as quickly as he joined them.

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Eventually, their feud led to violence between crews. One of Game’s associates was shot while trying to enter the Hot 97 building. Not long afterward, Interscope intervened between their two artists asking for a peace treaty to prevent any further violence.

That didn’t mean they would stop dissing each other, though. It all culminated in Game’s 15-minute epic “300 Bars N Runnin”.

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The Game Releases The Longest Diss Track of All Time with ‘300 Bars N Runnin’

Released on his mixtape You Know What It Is Volume 3, he unloaded a hefty 300 bar verse trashing G-Unit. It’s a standard affair from Game, mocking their credibility the same way they did to him.

The pair would trash each other back and forth for years before eventually cooling down their explicit disses on each other by the start of the 2010s. Admittedly though, The Game thought the beef would devolve into the kind of feud that led to Tupac and Biggie dying.

In a January 2026 interview with VIBE, he thought their youthful rage would cause both of them to lose their lives. “I was prepared to die in that beef,” he told the publication. “I was almost 100 percent sure that me and 50 was going to die in that… We already seen it happen, and I was the biggest rapper on the West and he was the biggest rapper on the East at that point, and we were both young, in our 20s, and I just thought that we wouldn’t make it out of that.”

Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage for INTERSCOPE RECORDS