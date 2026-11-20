The Taung Child is a famous fossil found in South Africa that’s somewhere in the neighborhood of 3 million years old, which is older than once thought. Found in 1924, its claim to fame is that, while it looks like the skull of a young chimp, it had distinctly human facial features, like round eye sockets, small canine teeth, and a high forehead. All these decades after its discovery, it’s still yielding new insights, this time about its family tree, which was a mess.

In research published in npj Palaeoecosystems, scientists re-examined the fossil. For a century, experts tossed other nearby fossils into the same family, Australopithecus africanus, since nobody set strict rules for what actually belonged there. After looking more closely, tooth growth and brain shape showed that a lot of those other fossils don’t really match the Taung Child, making it the only rock-solid member of its exact group.

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Scientists Reexamined a 3-Million-Year-Old Skull. What They Found Could Rewrite Human History.

This means that instead of a straight line connecting directly to modern humans, it’s more of a “chaotic, tangled bush driven by climate shifts,” according to study author Gabriele Macho, a biological anthropologist at the Free University.

Its environment, bouncing back and forth between wet and dry climate cycles, kept shrinking and expanding habitats in southern Africa, pushing populations apart and smashing them back together to interbreed, and changing the scenery from wet woods to drier open land, and, in the process, complicating the Taung Child’s lineage and its connection to us.