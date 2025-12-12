How to Become the Best Rogue Player in Marvel Rivals

Rogue is the latest Vanguard to drop in Marvel Rivals and it’s time to break down all of the strategies players will need to protect their squad and climb the ranks with Anna Marie in Season 5.5.

Master each ability first

Play video

Before diving into Rogue-specific Marvel Rivals strategies, combos, and boosts to take advantage of her strengths, players need to wrap their heads around what each ability does.

Rogue is a melee-style tank with a lot of powerful dash and pull abilities, so play around in the training grounds until the key bindings are all comfortable and the basics are making sense.

–Primary Fire (Three Punch Combo) – Punches in quick succession, with the third hit dealing extra damage.

–Secondary Fire (Shield) – Rogue deploys an energy barrier/shield around herself, absorbing damage. You can dash forward and slam enemies from your shield action.

-E – Rogue’s E ability launches her forward, launching an enemy she makes contact with into the air. This makes Rogue enter a flight mode, changing her melee to enable different combos.

–Dash (Shift) – Dashes forward and pulls enemies in the AoE toward her.

-Steal (F) – Dash forward and knock an enemy down with a kick, then drain their powers to steal abilities. This heals, increases her maximum HP, replaces her F ability with one predetermined stolen skill from the enemy character.

–Ultimate – Continuously drains ultimate energy from surrounding enemies while providing her teammates with buffs

As usual, players should try to remember to weave in basic melee attacks between all abilities to be an effective brawler.

Play like an Off Tank

Although Rogue is a powerhouse, players should keep in mind that her versatility and damage potential should be taken advantage of to protect allies at key moments and deal massive damage when the time is right.

She does have a very impressive 700 Health, so main tanking is a possibility in certain situations, but it would be wise to pair her with someone like Magneto, Emma, or Doctor Strange when the team composition allows.

Master the combo

Screenshot: NetEase

One of the best ways to overwhelm enemies with Rogue is by taking advantage of her melee combo opportunities. This attack allows Rogue to do a lot of manage, build up ultimate charge, and potentially snag some bonus health.

Here is a breakdown of how to work through the combo. Test this out in the lab for a while before taking it into a live match:

-Kick off the sequence with either Guard Reversal or Uppercut Kick.

-After she’s in the air with an enemy, perform one melee attack.

-If you haven’t used Guard Reversal yet, use that next.

-Dive slam to drive the enemy back to the ground and deal additional damage.

-Finish with basic attacks or hold the enemy down with for a power drain.

Strategically use siphon boosts based on the situation

Both the siphon ability and her ultimate ability give Rogue a temporary boost determined by the role of the character that is being siphoned or in the AOE range of her ultimate. That means that Rogue can strategically decide which character to siphon or when and where to pop her ultimate, based on what she needs to help the team in that moment.

This is going to take some trial and error and a lot of metagame information for players to master, but a good starting point is to actual understand the different boosts.

Boost gained from a Vanguard – Additional HP

Boost gained from a Support – Healing over time

Boost gained from a Duelist – Damage increase

Keep in mind that during her ultimate, Rogue can gain multiple boosts, so ideally she should use the power when at least one of each class is in range if possible.

Rogue pitfalls to Avoid

Screenshot: NetEase

Vanguard players who have put a lot of hours into playing Emma Frost are likely aware that a hold/slam can be very beneficial, but also makes the player a huge target while they are stuck in place slamming a single enemy to the ground. Rogue players need to be careful not to use this ability when their health is already low, because strong opposing teams will capitalize on that mistake and take them out before the ability is finished.

Additionally, in comparison to other Vanguards, Rogue is a little bit weak when it comes to generating bonus health or shielding herself from damage for longer periods of time. Keep this in mind, especially if you are planning to try to put Rogue in main tack positions. When that is the case, players need to take aggressive advantage of her Vanguard siphon boost and the bonus health she can pick up from the flying kicks.

That should be everything players need to get started with Rogue and prepare to take her into the ranked queue and start climbing the ladder.