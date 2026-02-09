From Monolaurin to Sauerkraut, the Surprising Stuff People Are Using to Biohack Their Guts

We live in an era of hacks. Some of the most popular social media videos, whether posted to TikTok or Instagram, involve different tricks to make life easier. You can learn a variety of useful tips, such as mixing baking soda with dish soap to create a multipurpose cleaning paste. Then there’s the simple way of peeling oranges by cutting them in half first and a way to see if jeans fit without having a dressing room nearby. There are even ways to retrain your gut with a method affectionately called biohacking.

What Is Biohacking?

The term applies to concerted efforts to change your environment, both outside and inside. The concept comes down to having control over your own body and your choices. Biohacking isn’t just limited to your stomach, though. You can sharpen your skills by participating in brain exercises or reach peak performance by engaging in cold or heat therapy. For our purposes, however, we’re sticking with the gut. Otherwise this article would be equivalent to a short novel.

How Do I Know if My Gut Is Acting Up?

Key indicators are what most people probably assume are just part of life. Gas, bloating, constipation, diarrhea and the ever popular acid reflux. Then there are the symptoms that you may not be connecting with an unhealthy gut. Think eczema, allergies, muscle aches, headaches, brain fog, chronic fatigue and more. Your body is a well-oiled machine and if one thing is out of sync, it can severely influence the machine’s overall performance.

How Do I Optimize My Gut Health From the Outside?

Some of the more common external examples include making sure to get in some natural sun time after you wake up so that your circadian rhythm is on point because the process can affect your metabolism. Speaking of waking up, it’s also advised to get seven to nine hours of sleep since it can have an impact on gut immunity as well as inflammation. Even taking the time to meditate can have positive consequences. Mindfulness helps your body function more efficiently, which also applies to your gut.

What About From the Inside?

There are also plenty of internal ways to upgrade your gut. It’s all about optimizing your microbiome aka your gut’s ecosystem. Most of us already realize that the system contains everything from (good and bad) bacteria to fungi and more. Finding balance means you can improve your metabolism, weight and digestion.

The way to accomplish this seemingly impossible task is by mindfully thinking about what goes into your body. The good news is that every three to five days your stomach lining renews. Your intestinal lining takes a bit longer, five to seven days. The bad news is that with all of the refined sugars, ultra-processed food and artificial junk you’re most likely intaking on a daily basis, your lining never really gets a chance to reinvent itself. It makes sense that with that deadline it’s a wise choice to cut out those manually-manipulated ingredients and instead focus on fiber-rich choices, like vegetables, whole grains, legumes and fruit. You may want to try intermittent fasting, too. It lets your digestive system experience extended periods of rest, 14 to 16 hours, which lets your lining reset (see above).

Mind the order in which you eat

Order is also vital. Studies show that you should consume protein first in an effort to slow down digestion and support proper blood sugar levels. Then work your way to fiber-rich food and make sure to save any carbs for last. You don’t have to deprive yourself of anything in order to achieve better gut health.

Consider coconut oil

One of the more unexpected methods to improve digestion is by ingesting monolaurin. A byproduct of coconut fat, it’s like liquid gold because it’s antibacterial, antifungal and antiviral. It prevents unwanted bacteria and fungi from sticking to human cells. You can access its powers by ingesting coconut oil that’s organic and cold-pressed or via a supplement.

Add fermented foods to your diet

Another important category to incorporate into your diet is fermented foods. Why? Well, they feature gut-loving probiotics necessary to keep that microbiome we already mentioned in check. While fermented cabbage may not sound tempting, sauerkraut is an easy way to show some love to your gut. Use it as a topping for sandwiches or as a side dish for well-rounded meals.

Still not a fan? Yogurt also qualifies as a fermented food. Mix in some fruit for a more powerful gut punch. If you can’t stomach yogurt due to a sensitivity to lactose, kombucha is another option. The fermented tea only boasts tea (natch), water and sugar along with a symbiotic culture of bacteria and yeast. The four ingredients are left to ferment, resulting in a probiotic-strong, slightly fizzy beverage. If none of these are particularly appealing, you can always take a probiotic supplement.

Don’t overlook prebiotics

Prebiotics are also a great choice for a happy stomach. The nondigestible fibers can be found in certain foods, such as garlic, asparagus, onions and bananas. You can also go the supplement route with a polyphenol booster. Its polyphenols and antioxidants boost beneficial bacteria while activating cells that support heart as well as aging health.

The Best Supplements for Biohacking Your Gut

Make sure to check with your doctor or nutritionist before attempting to biohack your gut. That’s especially true if you’re going the supplement route. Certain ones can interact with medications and they can alert you regarding any potential conflicts. You can also take an at-home gut microbiome test for a more detailed explanation of your issues. Share the results with your doctor or nutritionist so you can work together to address any issues that pop up.

If they end up recommending taking a supplement, scroll down to discover our favorites.

Align Probiotics Extra Strength Probiotics

Fortify your gut with five times the good bacteria via this easy-to-swallow probiotic. It helps you maintain digestive balance thanks to Bifidobacterium 35624 TM, a unique strain developed by gastroenterologists that boasts over 20 years of research to help soothe abdominal discomfort, gas and bloating.

Pendulum Polyphenol Booster

Polyphenols are hiding in plant-based foods and they’re pretty amazing little micronutrients. They positively influence your gut microbiome by supporting and maintaining diversity. In addition, polyphenols have strong antioxidant properties capable of neutralizing free radicals, preventing them from damaging cells.

Nature’s Life Nourishing Monolaurin 1000 mg

We already highlighted the power and purpose of this mighty molecule made from glycerin and lauric acid. This formula provides support for balanced intestinal flora. The brand also shows some love to Mother Earth with its One Tree Planted Initiative that funds planting projects to support reforestation.

Nutiva Organic Virgin Coconut Oil

Not big on supplements? Go with this organic, cold-pressed coconut oil instead. It’s rich in both auric acid and MCTs, which your gut will totally appreciate. It’s never bleached, refined or deodorized, making it a safe and tasty way to amp up your gut health. Recommended uses include but are not limited to relying on it as a medium-heat cooking oil or as a nutritious substitute in baking or spread it on on bread, vegetables and even popcorn. Plus, it’s great for using directly on your skin and hair.

The bottom line is that while completely overhauling your gut microbiome by biohacking may be a pipe dream, there are steps you can take to make it much more functional. You should always do so under medical guidance in the form of a doctor or nutritionist. It’s also important to remember that just because something works for someone else that doesn’t mean it’ll work for you.