How to Break Up With Someone Without Ghosting Them: A Guide

Breakups are one of the few experiences that everyone will go through, nobody fully prepares for, and most people handle badly. The options people fall back on—staying in a relationship they’ve mentally left, or vanishing without a word—both cause damage.

Ghosting has become normalized enough that researchers now track its psychological fallout as its own category. Research published in Frontiers in Psychology found that being ghosted produces the same decline in self-esteem and spike in anxiety as a direct breakup—but without the closure that makes either outcome easier to process.

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According to Psychology Today, most people wrestle with the same fears when considering ending a relationship: appearing callous, disrupting a shared social circle, or saying something they’ll later regret. Those fears push people toward avoidance rather than conversation. Research by Kunkel and associates, published in the Western Journal of Communication, identified communication strategies that reduce anxiety and hurt feelings on both ends—none of which involve disappearing.

1. Start by naming what’s wrong

The first move, according to researchers, is to raise dissatisfaction without declaring an endpoint. This means voicing what isn’t working—specific frustrations, recurring problems, a notable change in how things feel—and paying attention to how a partner responds. For some couples, this conversation surfaces something fixable. For others, it confirms the relationship has run its course. Either way, it gives both people information. According to Psychology Today, this approach avoids placing blame on either side and creates space for both people to feel heard before anything more difficult gets said.

2. Make the distance clear

When mild hints haven’t been picked up, the next step is saying something that can’t be misread. Not a breakup, but close—telling someone you need space, that you’re not sure where your head is at, that something has shifted. It’s uncomfortable to say and uncomfortable to hear. But it’s also valid information, which is more than ghosting offers, and it doesn’t foreclose the conversation entirely if things change.

3. Have the actual conversation

The most direct approach—and the one research most strongly supports—is to check whether a partner has noticed the same changes before naming what needs to happen. Participants in the Kunkel study suggested opening with something like “Is it just me, or do you think things between us have changed too?” before following up with a clear statement about wanting to end the relationship. Providing general reasons for the decision and taking some responsibility for the outcome rather than placing all of it on the other person makes the conversation less adversarial and more likely to end without an argument.

4. Give them an explanation

What ghosting research makes clear is that the wound isn’t the rejection—it’s the missing explanation. An ending people can understand, even a painful one, gives them something to move through. Ambiguity doesn’t. The breakup conversation doesn’t need to be graceful, lengthy, or well-timed. It just needs to happen.