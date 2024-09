Have you been asking yourself when the ultimate brine video is coming to MUNCHIES? Great news: It has arrived. Watch butcher Cara Nicoletti of Foster Sundry explain the ins and outs of dry and wet brining a pork chop.

While Cara prefers a dry brine, it never hurts to master both. This technique will leave you with an incredibly moist (sorry if you hate that word) chop. Pork chops will never get a bad rap ever again!

