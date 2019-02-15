How to Build a Socially Conscious and Profitable Food Business

Whether it’s “local” or “organic” or “farm-to-table,” people want to know that their money is going to something good. More food entrepreneurs want to make an impact too—from supporting nearby farmers to reducing food waste or ending food deserts.

A profitable business can’t just focus on impact, though. In this extra scene from Hustle, Local Roots NYC founder Wen-Jay Ying chats with FEED founder Lauren Bush Lauren about how sticking to a social mission can actually lead to success.

