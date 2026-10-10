How to Carve Pumpkins in Fortnite: Quest Locations and Steps

A new Fortnitemares 2026 quest line has been added to the game that has you creating Halloween decorations. Here is how to carve pumpkins in Fortnite and where to find the quest items on the map.

How to Carve Pumpkins in Fortnite

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

A new quest tasks you with carving five pumpkins while in a match. Thankfully, the quest is a lot easier than it sounds if you know the right places to look on the battle royale map!

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To carve pumpkins in Fortnite, you need to land at Nightmare Neighborhood or Wonkeeland and find the interactive pumpkins marked with floating exclamation marks. Here are the steps to complete the quest:

Land at either Nightmare Neighborhood or Wonkeeland. Explore the POI until you see exclamation mark icons on your map. Walk up to a marked pumpkin and hold the interact button shown on your screen to carve it. Repeat until you have carved five pumpkins. You may need to visit the second POI or start another match to finish the quest.

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

Pumpkin Carving Locations in Fortnite

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

As we mentioned above, the pumpkin carving locations in Fortnite are the Nightmare Neighborhood and Wonkeeland POIs. The interactive pumpkins cannot be found anywhere else on the map, so drop into one of these locations at the start of the match.

Do not bother with the regular orange pumpkins scattered all over the map, as they aren’t what you are looking for. Instead, look for giant pumpkins with black lines running down them and a floating exclamation mark above them.

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

You will likely need to complete this quest across multiple matches. There are usually only two pumpkins that can be carved in the center of Nightmare Neighborhood. And by the time you reach Wonkeeland, the pumpkins might have already been carved by another player.

Since both locations are popular Fortnitemares POIs, expect to get jumped by other players. Our best advice is to look for a gold chest first and grab a weapon. Then make for the interactive pumpkins as quickly as possible. According to Epic Games, the pumpkin carving quest ends on October 31, giving players about three weeks left to complete it.