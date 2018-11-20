How to Support Indigenous People on Thanksgiving

If you went to American public school, it’s likely you were taught a very sweet, incorrect version of the way this country came to be. You learned the little rhyme, “Columbus sailed the ocean blue in 1492.” You learned he “discovered” America, and later, after a successful harvest, you learned the pilgrims of Plymouth kindly invited local Indigenous people to a bountiful, joyful feast—turkey, legumes, and all.

Some years later, the story started to sound a little off: How can you discover a place where people already live? Why would Indigenous people willingly sit down with the very people that were massacring them and condemning them to slavery in England? The truth of Thanksgiving is disputed, but we do know the way it came to be is certainly more complex than a peaceful dinner between colonizers and the colonized. As the rest of America realizes far too late what indigenous people have known since white people first stepped foot on the East Coast—hence articles like “Most Everything You Learned About Thanksgiving Is Wrong” appearing in The New York Times only last year—the celebration of Thanksgiving can feel off at best and sadistic at worst.

While there’s no harm in taking the time to be grateful for your loved ones, here’s what you can do instead of extending that thanks to pilgrims, the Founding Fathers, or any other colonizers.