How to Choose the Right Edible Dosage

The wide variety of Delta-9 THC edibles has made cannabis more appealing and accessible to many. They’ve welcomed nonsmokers into the cannabis community.

However, dosing with edibles can be tricky, even if you’re a habitual weed smoker. If you’ve never hit a joint or ripped a bong and have no frame of reference, it’s even harder.

To make it easier, I’m going to share my views on dosing and help you figure out where to start your edible journey. Dosing is different for everyone, but this is MY experience and recommendations concerning various doses.

What’s a Normal Edible Dose?

Everyone will have a different answer to this. Lightweights might say 2.5mg THC, while serious stoners might say 25mg. For me, I think 10-15mg THC qualifies as a “normal” dose. It’s enough for most people to for sure feel something (including me), but not so much that you’re likely to spiral and feel overwhelmed by the state.

Of course, someone might take 5mg THC and freak out. Someone else might take 100mg THC and be cool as a cucumber. It’s all very personal, so know yourself and pace yourself.

What Is Microdosing and Macrodosing?

Microdosing is when you take a tiny amount of a substance to get a lil’ taste of the effects. Macrodosing is when you take an excessive amount to plunge yourself into an intense sensation.

Microdosing or macrodosing dosages are subjective. But if you were to ask me, I’d say microdosing with cannabis edibles means a dose of 3mg THC or lower. And macrodosing could mean you’re taking at least 50mg THC at once.

I am NOT recommending you do that. And this isn’t some weird brag, but for your reference, I love a 50mg THC dose, and it’s not something I take lightly. If I’m taking more than 40mg, I mentally prepare myself, because that’s going to take me far above my casual, daily high.

How Many Edibles Should I Take My First Time?

So you’re popping your edibles cherry, huh? First, I want to mention that edibles do not deliver the same high as smoking. So if you’re comparing them in your mind, just drop that right now. Edibles are often stronger because of how your body processes them. Plus, they take longer to hit, last longer, and can create different sensations.

Second, you can always take more, so it’s best to start low. Microdosing with 1-2mg THC is a safe start for most people. If you were my friend asking me for a gummy, I’d give you a 5mg dose and ask you to let me know how you feel in an hour. Then, we can discuss a second dose to increase that lift level.

Simply put, if you’re extra nervous, go as low as you can. If you’re feeling confident and safe in the situation, I think 5mg THC is a fun and manageable dose to start with.

When figuring out how to choose the right edible dosage, be sure to consider the following factors:

Metabolism: Yes, metabolism plays a role, but do you know your metabolic rate? Neither do I. Faster metabolisms mean a quicker, shorter high. Try to consider your metabolism when dosing, but I find the other factors below are easier to take into account.

Yes, metabolism plays a role, but do you know your metabolic rate? Neither do I. Faster metabolisms mean a quicker, shorter high. Try to consider your metabolism when dosing, but I find the other factors below are easier to take into account. Tolerance: If you’re best buds with THC, you can try starting with a higher dose. If you’re a newbie, proceed with caution.

If you’re best buds with THC, you can try starting with a higher dose. If you’re a newbie, proceed with caution. Body Weight: It’s simple; the smaller you are, the stronger a dose will hit you. Just because your 200-pound friend took 50mg THC, doesn’t mean you should at 120 pounds.

It’s simple; the smaller you are, the stronger a dose will hit you. Just because your 200-pound friend took 50mg THC, doesn’t mean you should at 120 pounds. Mindset/Mood: This factor is often overlooked, but the mindset you’re going into the dosage with is influential. If you’re already nervous or upset, start with microdosing so you don’t worsen your headspace. If all goes well, you can take more.

This factor is often overlooked, but the mindset you’re going into the dosage with is influential. If you’re already nervous or upset, start with microdosing so you don’t worsen your headspace. If all goes well, you can take more. Edible Type: Lastly, the edible form you choose matters, like a gummy versus a drink, which I’ll explain more below.

What Edibles Should I Take?

Regulated cannabis products are carefully dosed for you, but certain edibles are meant to be enjoyed slowly, while others can be taken quickly for a faster, stronger come-up.

For anyone looking to take it slow and steady, we recommend products like THC-infused drinks, mints, gummies, honey sticks, and chocolates with no more than 10mg THC per package. If you want to get blasted like a rocket, THC-infused tinctures, capsules, condiments, shots, and gummies with 25mg THC or more are the answer. These allow you to consume high doses super quickly to get higher sooner.

Explore Different Doses With These Faves

Cycling Frog Seltzers come in a wide range of doses, from 2mg THC to 50mg THC, giving you total control over your journey.

The Out of Office Gummies come in 1.5mg THC, 3mg THC, 6mg THC, and 10mg THC doses and taste delicious, easing you into whatever high you’re after.

The Best Damn Shots are wonderful for experimenting with doses and flavors, as they can be 20mg THC, 50mg THC, and 100mg THC and come in flavors like Pina Colada, Blue Raspberry, and Watermelon.