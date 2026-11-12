How to Claim Two Guaranteed Shiny Legendaries in Pokémon Legends: Z-A

Pokémon Legends: Z-A players can take advantage of a special new Mystery Gift opportunity to add one Shiny Legendary to their roster now and another on December 10, 2026.

Shiny Xerneas Mystery Gift AVailable Now

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The latest Mystery Gift has arrived for Pokémon players and this one brings a powerful Shiny Legendary to the table. Players who act now and claim the new Mystery Gift before it expires in early January will be able to add Shiny Xernea to their collection in Z-A.

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Add Shiny Xerneas to your Pokémon Legends: Z-A team now by following these steps:

Open the main menu and select Link Play.

Select Mystery Gift.

Select Get with Code/Password.

Enter the password CELEBRATE30TH.

Be sure to save your game.

Players have until Thursday, January 7, 2027, to claim their Shiny Xerneas. Players who have fully completed Pokémon Legends: Z-A may already have Xernea in their party or collection, but the opportunity to grab a Shiny variant of the Legendary will likely be more than enough motivation to get lots of players to log back into the game and claim the gift.

Shiny Yveltal Arrives December 10

Additionally, Shiny Yveltal is also arriving in the near future. Starting December 10, 2026, players will be able to receive Shiny Yveltal in their Pokémon Legends: Z-A game, as well.

The code for that Mystery Gift was not revealed yet, so players will need to check back in the coming weeks for updates on exactly how Shiny Yveltal can be claimed.

Pokémon Legends: Z-A released a little more than a year ago in October 2025, but the game has had a lot of staying power, especially for a non-mainline Pokemon entry. The community is eager to jump into Gen 10 when Pokémon Winds and Waves arrives, but for now Z-A is still holding over a lot of fans.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Pokémon news and updates.

Pokémon Legends: Z-A is available now for Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2.