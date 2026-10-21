How To Claim Your World of Warcraft: Forever Character Name Before Launch

World of Warcraft: Forever players can’t dive into the Classic+ experience until November 4, but they may be able to start planning their first characters by locking in their names early.

World of WArcraft: Forever Name Reservation Start Times

Screenshot: Blizzard Entertainment

World of Warcraft players who plan to put a lot of hours into the World of Warcraft: Forever experience will definitely want to take the time to think of a name that they like for their main and secure it before it is taken.

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WoW players often end up being called their character’s name in text chat and voice chat during dungeons, raids, and PvP sessions, so picking a name is an important choice. Luckily, players who have purchased WoW: Forever have a chance to lock in their name ahead of the inevitably very crowded launch day.

Early Name Reservations for World of Warcraft: Forever are available from October 27 through November 3, giving players an opportunity to secure the names that will become part of their adventures in Azeroth.

Here is a breakdown of the name reservation start times in each region:

Europe: October 27 at 18:00 CET

North America: October 27 at 1:00 p.m. PDT

Korea: October 28 at 07:00 KST

Taiwan: October 28 at 07:00 CST

During the reservation period, eligible players can create and reserve names for up to three characters total across all Rulesets. This means that if you create two on a PvP Ruleset, you’ll only be able to create one more character in a Normal or Role-Play Ruleset. This restriction only applies to Early Name Reservation.

Players who pre-purchase the Skyborne Heroic Pack, Skyborne Epic Pack, or limited-time Warcraft Forever Collection will have access to WoW: Forever Early Name Reservation from October 27 through November 3. Character names will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, and desired names cannot be guaranteed.

In order to successfully create and reserve the character names, players will need to complete these steps before launch:

Make sure your graphics drivers are up to date.

Download and install the Battle.net desktop app

Open the Battle.net desktop app and allow it to update if needed.

Select World of Warcraft from the list of games.

In the Game Version menu above the Play button, select World of Warcraft: Forever, then select Install.

Once installation is complete select Play and choose your Ruleset.

Create up to 3 characters with your chosen name.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more news, updates, and guides as the World of Warcraft: Forever launch date approaches.

World of Warcraft is available now on PC. World of Warcraft: Forever launches on November 4, 2026 for PC.