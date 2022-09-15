The Most Popular Male Sex Toys That Are Easiest to Clean

We’ll jump through any cock ring hoop to bring you the best sex toys, whether that means vetting Vajankles or testing biofeedback rabbit vibrators. One of the questions we’ve heard most in our horny travels is, “Why are male sex toys are such a pain to clean?” Y’all love the well-lubed, gripping sensation of Fleshlights and strokers, but you hate cleaning them. That can be a dealbreaker, and mean that your bologna pony is missing out on life’s best rodeos, such as the Cobra Libra II.

It’s important to clean your sex toys in order to avoid spanking your sausage in a tube of 28 Days Later, which should go without saying, but a third of y’all never clean your sex toys at all, according to this 2017 survey. Naturally, we searched for answers in the internet’s best hall of lore for the best adult toy cleaners for male masturbators: Reddit. In the r/SexToys subreddit about the quietest/easiest to use male sex toys, users point out that harder silicone is easier to clean because it’s less tacky, but assure that there are a few tricks for washing your bedside bae. Given that the interior of most peen machines will be made out of a porous, body-safe silicone that’s firm but soft to the touch, many users suggest cleaning them with mild soap and water and dusting on cornstarch afterwards. “I simply use my fingers to vigorously work out all of the debris/fluid from the inside… while water runs into the sleeve from the bathtub faucet,” a user writes, “This method has never failed. I haven’t lost a sleeve. And I wouldn’t be afraid to eat off of any of my sleeves if I was forced to.” Boner appétit.

As for my personal advice, I’ve been using Japanese skincare line DHC’s gentle, fragrance-free soap on everything from my own pores to my silicone vibrators for years, and it’s been *chef’s kiss* for both. Hell, you can even put heat-safe sex toys in the dishwasher. Many male-focused sexual wellness brands also make devices dedicated to keeping male masturbators in tip-top shape with life-extending (for the toy, not us; RIP) powders that can be applied to strokers once they’ve been thoroughly rinsed, cleaned, and dried—like, bone dry—to keep the silicone sparkling, soft, and fresh. And trust us, it’s worth it. In the words of Reddit user @misterflyer “Some people can get 300k-500k miles out of their car whereas others have to junk their cars right around ~100k miles or so […] The same seems to go for Fleshlights.” Of course, it’s all depending on which ones you invest in, and how well you care for them.

We’ve trawled the web for the absolute best strokers, according to real stroker reviewers. Consider the following your cheat sheet to the best, easiest-to-clean male masturbators (that feel like getting real head).

The easiest-to-clean male masturbators

The best first-time stroker

You can’t go wrong with Doc Johnson’s line. “A lot of toys on the market look like a vajeena,” one Amazon reviewer of this classic stroker writes, “This toy, however, has its own look.” Above all, fans write that it’s a very straightforward clean, and a toy with a surprising amount of versatility and a long lifespan. “[I] tested [this] on a naval ship at sea for 7 months and it never let me down,” another fan writes. It has two different sized openings on either end, and in the words of another user, “the smaller hole feels more like a tight vagina, and the bigger hole feels more like a mouth, but can still feel like a vagina also.” Tight.

The crowd fave

The Tenga Spinner is one of the most popular (and most affordable) strokers on our list, and it comes with its very own drying stand. It has a 4.2-star average rating from over 7,700 reviews, and many folks attest to how easy it is to clean. “A lot of design intent went into this… They include a vented stand you can pull out to dry the toy, and I love that it has a case to keep it clean between uses,” one fan writes, “I also really appreciate that they send a single-use packet of lube.”

The Steve (Hand)Jobs of strokers

RIP our tech king—Steve, you would have loved this high-tech handjob machine that looks like a cross between a Beats by Dre speaker and an Apple product we saw in a lucid dream. It has a 4-star rating on Amazon from over 3,300 reviews, and fans say it’s both very incognito in design and easy to rinse. “It is exceptionally easy to clean,” one fan writes, “Simply slide off the locking cap, flip open and rinse out, washing with warm soapy water. I usually use it in the shower.”

You want a realistic stroker

This realistic Fleshlight has amassed a 4.7-star rating from over 300 reviews on Lovehoney, and the majority of peeps praise how easy it is to clean. “[It’s] very comfortable and is a pleasure to use […] it does feel great to be inside it every time I use it. Cleanup is super easy and quick.”

From Lovehoney’s staff (to yours)

A fast-selling staff pick for a reason. This slick black Fleshlight has a 4.4-star average rating on Lovehoney from over 500 reviews. “The inside textures also feel amazing and get better the more you stroke,” one reviewer writes, “Clean up and drying was quick and easy.”

Buy your own butt on Amazon

When the lord said “different strokes for different folks,” he was probably talking about this rump, which has earned a 4.5-star average rating on Amazon from over 100 reviews. “You can wash it in the sink pretty easily, and I use a quarter inch rubber tube to flush out the insides,” one reviewer writes. “A fat ass and tight holes [make] this product worth every penny!”

The best male sex toy cleaners and accessories

Already have a trusty stroker in your life? Cop some of Fleshlight’s care and maintenance bundles, which include everything from powders and cleaning soaps to drying devices, which can be a major time saver.

Top everything off with this combination stroker warmer and stand, and you’re ready to ride.

Wishing you loads of fun, mate. Don’t forget the lube.

