How to Clean Your Sex Toys Like A Pro

It’s a quarter-century into the new millenium, and sex toys have become as common a part of solo and partnered sexual play as our own god-given appendages. More women than ever are experimenting with vibrators: a 2009 study found that 52% of women had used a vibrator, but this number rose to 80% in 2022. Even the straightest of guys are experimenting with anal play. And with the rise of long-distance toys and apps and forums that allow strangers on the internet to get with each other, the possibilities of spicing up your play are endless.

But all that extra mileage you’re putting on your toys comes with extra responsibility. Your sex toys accumulate bacteria thanks to exposure to bodily fluids, so it’s important to clean them properly. Especially if you’re using them from one partner to another without proper protection or cleaning in between (yuck—if this is you, you belong in prison!!!). Scientific studies have shown that improperly cleaned toys can lead to bacterial vaginosis, yeast infections, HPV, and an increased risk of UTIs—all of which will put a damper on future fun time, to put it very lightly.

Videos by VICE

To spare you this extremely unpleasant and possibly sex-life-destroying fate, I’ve put together a guide to cleaning your sex toys, informed by a certified sex educator. This article will tell you everything you need to know about cleaning and storing your sex toys like a pro, from the different ways you can clean your toys to the best UV sterilizers to ensure those pesky bacteria are dead and gone.

[Unclasps sex toy lockbox] Let’s begin, shall we?

How to Clean Your Sex Toys

Use soap and water, duh

How you clean your sex toys depends on the material they’re made of. All sex toys should be cleaned before and after use.

“For non-porous materials like silicone, metal, and glass, you can keep things simple by washing them with warm water and a mild, unscented soap,” says AASECT-certified sexuality educator Lillith Foxx.

Scented soaps can lead to irritation. My favorite unscented soap for cleaning sex toys is this Legend’s Creek Farm goat milk soap. It’s gentle and it doesn’t leave residue on the toys like many other soaps do no matter how much you scrub them. I like to keep the bar of soap that I use for my sex toys separate from my other bars of soap, and I will rinse off the bar just to be extra safe.

If you’re more of a liquid soap fan, then Carolina Castile unscented soap is a great option. It’s vegan and organic, so if you avoid all animal products, this is a great choice that lasts a long time. It doesn’t leave any residue and it’s easy to wash off.

Use the same rule for cleaning your sex toys that you would for washing your hands—sing happy birthday as you clean the toy to make sure you’re cleaning it for long enough.

How to deep clean your sex toys

“If you’re looking for a deeper clean,” says Foxx, “you can boil these toys for about 5-10 minutes as long as there are no electronic parts.” The high heat will sterilize the toys, making them safe for use once again.

If you don’t want to manually clean your toys, you can “toss them on the top rack of your dishwasher—just skip the detergent.” You can set them to clean while you’re doing something else and leave them to dry so you can grab them after a few hours to use when you’re ready to get back at it.

How to clean porous sex toys

The most difficult toys to clean are the ones that are made of porous materials. “Since materials like jelly, rubber, or latex can trap bacteria, it’s wise to cover them with a condom during use and wash them with soap and water afterward,” Foxx says.

Using condoms with toys might seem a little extra, but it will preserve the integrity of toys that are made from porous materials in the long run. You can use a condom that feels good for you, and there are lots of great options on the market.

How to clean motorized sex toys

For motorized toys—especially those that aren’t waterproof—you’ll want to avoid submerging them, says Foxx. “Instead, stick to wiping them down with a damp, soapy cloth and take care to keep water away from any electronic bits.”

If you have butterfingers like I do and you’re constantly dropping things, you can use some cling wrap and an elastic to keep the mechanical parts of your toy extra protected.

Pay special care to textured and anal toys

Foxx says that not all toys are made equal regarding ease of cleanliness. In addition to toys with porous materials that are almost impossible to fully clean, Foxx says that “toys with textures, like ridges or grooves, need a little extra attention too, as those areas can trap bacteria and lube.” You can use a soft-bristled toothbrush to get into nooks and crannies.

When you’re picking a toothbrush to clean your sex toys, you want to use a textured one that can get into all the little tough-to-reach spots. These bamboo toothbrushes are soft and the ridges gently, but thoroughly scrub your toys. As a bonus, they’re also eco-friendly.

“Anal toys also need a more thorough cleaning because of where they go,” says Foxx, “so boiling them (if possible) or using a strong antibacterial cleaner is best.”

Easy To Clean Sex Toys

NJOY Pure Wand

The NJOY pure wand is made of stainless steel, which makes it one of the easiest sex toys to clean on the market. I’ve recommended this toy as one that’s versatile for all genders with great stimulation potential on both ends, and the fact that it’s easy to clean is another feather in this toy’s cap.

Bellesa WhisperBullet Vibrator

The ultra-soft silicone of this brand-spanking new vibrator makes it easy to clean, but you’ll really fall in love with it because it is silent. Your partner could be asleep next to you and they won’t be able to hear this powerful little bullet vibrator. It’s the first sub-audible vibrator in the world, and though it may be quiet, it packs a powerful vibration punch.

Handy Oh! Vibrator

The Oh! vibrator is a versatile stimulator that uses sound waves and can sync to your music to help you vibe along—pun intended—to your favorite songs. Once you’re done feeling the beat, this silicone vibrator can be easily cleaned using soap and water. The lack of deep ridges or bumps makes it a quick, easy clean.

Playboy Pleasure Jewels Wand Glass Dildo

This glass dildo can be safely and easily cleaned in a variety of ways and easily dried off if you’re in a rush and want to use the same toy on another partner. The curves will provide some pleasurable variety in sensations without the difficulty of more ridged and ribbed dildos.

Smile Makers The Neighbor Vibrating Butt Plug

This beginner-friendly butt plug is easy to insert and simple to clean. The super-soft silicone can be cleaned with soap and water or a cleansing solution. Consider sterilizing it as anal toys typically get dirtier than toys that are used on other intimate areas of the body.

Best Sex Toy Cleaning Solutions

Glisten sex toy cleaner and anti-bacterial spray

The Glisten sex toy cleaner and anti-bacterial spray is my personal go-to for cleaning sex toys because the spray makes it simple. You only need a few pushes per product, so even though the bottle is small, it lasts a deceptively long time.

If you’re in a household with judgmental roommates, inlaws, or children and you don’t want them getting wind of what you get up to in your bedroom, this product ships in discreet packaging.

Hello Cake Toy Cleaner

Hello Cake is constantly elevating the packaging game for intimate care products, and this is no different. This foaming toy cleanser works with all materials, making it a great all-in-one option no matter where your play takes you.

Vegan and cruelty-free, you can feel good about cleaning up your mess. From experience, I’d caution storing this separately from your skincare or your partner might think it’s a foaming face wash.

Sliquid shine toy cleaner

Foxx is a fan of this mostly organic sex toy cleansing solution as it contains no harsh chemicals. It’s also vegan, unlike a lot of other cleaning alternatives on the market that may use animal derivatives.

Be sure to thoroughly rinse off the toy as this formula contains tea tree oil, a popular ingredient used to dry out acne spots. Especially on insertable toys, you don’t want to risk leaving anything that could cause irritation or dryness.

Fleshlight Product Care Kit

Washing out your male masturbator can be tricky given the deep and narrow crevice of the toy. Fleshlight has a two-part kit with an anti-bacterial toy cleanser and renewing powder specifically made for this toy genre. Fleshlight claims that the Fleshwash will “keep your Fleshlight clean as a whistle, while the Renewing Powder keeps your Fleshlight feelin’ like the very first time.”

How to Dry Your Sex Toys

“Drying your toys properly is key to keeping them safe and mold-free,” says Foxx. The last thing you want is to put something with mold spores on it in a moist area. “The best approach is to let them air dry on a clean towel or drying rack, which helps ensure any leftover moisture has a chance to evaporate. Letting them dry naturally is the safest way to go.” Avoid putting your sex toys near a radiator, blow drying them, or putting them out in the sun as Foxx says that excessive heat can mess with a toy’s material.

Of course, many of us have been lazy or tired and forgotten to clean our sex toys after having fun. When you need to rush to the sink and back mid-sexy time, Foxx says you can “gently pat your toys down with a lint-free cloth.” Ensure there are no fuzz or dust particles on them that could get stuck somewhere, especially on insertable toys.

How to dry male masturbators

Male masturbators can present a tricky curveball for drying as their deep crevice may not be easy to towel dry, even for someone with long fingers.

Fleshlight has a hang dryer they’ve designed specifically for their product, that way you can keep it vertical and allow the water to flow out of it. But you can leave it upside down on the counter with a towel to let some of the water drain.

But even with this tool, masturbation toys for penises can sometimes stay wet, even if you leave them upside down to dry. To ensure that these toys aren’t staying moist, you can buy a reusable male masturbator absorbent stick, which will get into the crevices of your toy and soak up all the water for you. You can leave the stick out to dry and reuse it the next time you wash your toy.

Best UV Light Sterilizer For Sex Toys

You don’t always need a UV sterilizer for your sex toys, but if you want to be thorough or want to avoid a risk of STDs, then it’s a prudent extra step.

UV sterilizer pouch

This USB-powered sterilizer pouch can fit toys up to 10 inches long. It’s travel-friendly draw string can also keep your toys safe during travel, so you don’t have to pack a separate UV sterilizer and toy pouch. The B-Vibe UV sterilizer claims to kill “99.9% of harmful bacteria” so you can feel confident your toys are sterilized.

UV Clean Sterilizer

If you want your sterilizer bag to have a little more pizzaz, then this is your best option. The chic pattern on the bag elevates the aesthetic. You can also use this sterilizer for other small objects around your home that you want to be sterilized, like makeup brushes or keys, making it a great mutl-use product. With three UVC lamps, your toys will be sterilized in just three minutes.

How to Store Sex Toys To Keep Them Clean

The bottom of your drawers can get dusty, grimy, and flat-out disgusting. Don’t store your sex toys with other things in your drawers—after all, you’ll be using them on the most intimate parts of your body. You don’t want cookie crumbs or dust or anything else getting into those areas from improper storage.

That’s why most toys come in dust bags. They aren’t just for the vibes—well, on second thought, in this case they are, in fact, for the vibes. But they also play an important role in keeping your toys free from little particles and other things that aren’t great for you to have near or in your genitalia.

If you want to keep it simple, then you can get some jewelry and shoe storage pouches on Amazon depending on the size of your toys.

ENNIYU 20 pc. mini-velvet bag with drawstring

These red velvet pouches are sexy and vampy, perfect for adding a little extra sex appeal to your playtime. They’ll work best for small vibrators and plugs and work well to keep your sex toys protected if you’re taking them with you while you travel.

GONGKANGYUAN 10 pack shoe bag with drawstring

These practical shoe bags are perfect for storing larger toys like dildos that won’t fit in a small jewelry pouch. These are easy to use and keep your toys completely concealed for a little extra discretion.

But if you want something more aesthetic, we love these classy boxes. If you have nosy kids or in-laws who like to rifle through your things, getting a locked box is a good idea—it saves you any explanations or potentially awkward moments if someone gets into your things.

Security lock box

This lock box is the perfect adult toy box and the perfect accessory to pull out during play time. The ombre is soft and delicate, but the four-digit lock means your most precious sex toys will be safe from prying eyes.

OpenMity luxurious sex toy box with lock

This is the fortune cookie of sex toy storage. Every box comes with a little inspirational message “Life is too short to not do it dirty.” We couldn’t agree more.

This birch plywood box is spacious enough to keep several toys and comes in black and white. If your play gets a little dirty—literally—then we recommend going with the black option to avoid stains.

Lather, rinse, and definitely repeat.