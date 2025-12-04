How to Cold Plunge Like a Wellness Psycho (And What It Actually Does to You)

Cold plunging seems like a new rite of passage: shirtless finance bros plunging into converted chest freezers, suburban moms sprinting into Rubbermaid bins at dawn, and influencers hash tagging “resilience” while visibly fighting for breath. On TikTok, #coldplunge has more than a billion views. LeBron James does it. So does Hugh Jackman. Everyone is doing it.

People swear it heals inflammation, boosts mood, builds discipline, maybe even slows aging. But is any of this real? Or are we just looking for something else to flex online?

So What Is Cold Plunge, Anyway?

A cold plunge is exactly what it sounds like: sitting in painfully cold water on purpose. The practice predates TikTok by a few thousand years. Hippocrates used cold water to treat inflammation; Roman physicians used cold immersion to temper fevers.

In the 20th century, cold evolved into ice packs, RICE protocols, and cryo chambers. The practice was mostly medical and focused on elite athletes, who have been known to experience reductions in soreness, fatigue, and muscle-damage markers, according to “Frontiers in Physiology.”

Today its content, commerce, and identity: stainless-steel tubs, $10k backyard setups, and branded “discipline rituals” for the rest of us. But in the case of cold plunges, science might be on the way to proving that for all the hype, there is benefit beyond athletic performance for the average person.

Dr. Olalekan Otulana, a physician specializing in substance abuse, focuses on stress physiology, trauma informed care, and recovery medicine, and would recommend cold plunges as part of an overall wellness routine when practiced safely.

“They can be genuinely useful when done safely and sensibly,” he said. “They stimulate stress response systems in a controlled way which may improve circulation, lift mood, help people feel more alert, and feel calmer. … Some early research also suggests there may be benefits for metabolism and inflammation though these areas are still not researched enough.”

THE COLD, HARD FACTS, ACCORDING TO SCIENCE

So what does science tell us? One study 2025 in “Advanced Biology” linked cold plunges to stress relief and anti-aging, but the sample size was small. The researchers in Ottawa dunked 10 men in 57°F water every day for a week. At first, their bodies freaked out, with inflammation spiking and cells panicking (they can do that). But by day seven, something wild happened: autophagy, which is the cell’s cleanup-and-repair mode, switched on, while inflammation and programmed cell death dropped.

If that’s not interesting enough, a massive analysis of 3,177 adults across 11 studies found that cold-water immersion hits your system like a slap, triggering an immediate surge in inflammation before stress markers dip and people feel calmer. Some even reported better sleep, better overall mood, and fewer sick days if they were regular cold-shower people.

But the vibe isn’t all glowing skin and enlightenment: immune changes were inconsistent, mood improvements were meh, and most studies were tiny and hyper-specific. Bottom line: cold plunges might give you a short-term stress and sleep bump, but we still don’t know if the benefits last.

FREEZING OUT STRESS

Otulana explained why people might latch onto it: “Some people will experience a release of endorphins. Cold plunges appear to support better stress resilience meaning your body becomes less reactive to everyday pressures – in theory. ”

Cold plunging gives people something modern life rarely does: total and complete focus on something – in this case, being cold. It scratches psychological itches: discipline, identity, rebirth, belonging. It photographs well. It feels like a shortcut to resilience in a world where everything else is eroding.

Plunging isn’t just an activity; it’s an aesthetic and a coping mechanism.

NOT FOR THE FAINT OF HEART

Before you decide to take a cold plunge, you need to understand what it feels like. A 2019 VICE account of meditating in freezing water describes the plunge as “a blanket of stabbing, stinging needles.” The writer felt his chest “seized with panic,” until, minutes later, a “sudden… unusual calmness” and the “miraculous dissolving of pain.” It all ended well, with feelings of “self-mastery,” longer breath holds, and the certainty that he survived something. That’s a lot.

Otulana said most healthy adults can try cold plunges as long as they ease themselves in gradually. Anyone with heart conditions, uncontrolled high blood pressure or any kind of serious respiratory issues or a history of fainting should avoid them unless they have spoken to their doctor first. Pregnant people should also take care and get individual advice. Children should avoid them altogether.

“The main risks come from going too cold too quickly or staying in too long,” said Otulana. “The drop in temperature can put strain on the heart which is why people with heart conditions need to avoid this typically. There is also the risk of hyperventilating and panicking. Most problems can be avoided by keeping sessions short and controlled.”

HOW TO COLD PLUNGE: A STARTER’S GUIDE

You can’t dive right in, so to speak. “You do not want to go in freezing water with no preparation so start with maybe getting used to cooler showers first then move on to brief dips of only a few seconds in a plunge,” said Otulana. Also, taking a cold plunge two-to-three times per week is more than enough. Consistency matters more than intensity and people generally learn over time what frequency leaves them feeling their best.

Here’s how to cold plunge like a wellness guru, according to Otulana:

Before you plunge: Make sure the area is safe and the water is clean. Have a warm and dry environment and clothing ready for when you’re done. Newbies should have someone nearby the first few times because the initial shock can be surprising and having someone there provides reassurance and an extra layer of safety.

Make sure the area is safe and the water is clean. Have a warm and dry environment and clothing ready for when you’re done. Newbies should have someone nearby the first few times because the initial shock can be surprising and having someone there provides reassurance and an extra layer of safety. Choose the right temperature: Beginners do not need very cold temperatures so somewhere between 10 to 15c is more than enough to stimulate the body without overwhelming it. There is no strict rule about how cold the air should be, but beginners often find it easier when the weather is more mild.

Beginners do not need very cold temperatures so somewhere between 10 to 15c is more than enough to stimulate the body without overwhelming it. There is no strict rule about how cold the air should be, but beginners often find it easier when the weather is more mild. Expect intensity: Understand that the first shock of the cold can make your heart race and your breathing quicker. It is also very normal for the first seconds to feel intense as your breathing speeds up.

Understand that the first shock of the cold can make your heart race and your breathing quicker. It is also very normal for the first seconds to feel intense as your breathing speeds up. Timing is everything: Start with very short exposures and build up gradually over several sessions. The important thing is avoiding windy or dangerous conditions and making sure you can warm up steadily once you are done.

Start with very short exposures and build up gradually over several sessions. The important thing is avoiding windy or dangerous conditions and making sure you can warm up steadily once you are done. After the plunge: It is important to warm up gradually. A hot shower straight away can cause you to feel dizzy due to sudden temperature shifts. Instead, dry off and put on warm layers, drink something warm, and move around slowly. Your body will naturally bring your temperature back up.

TAKE THE PLUNGE

Nothing is a magic bullet but cold plunges seem to be more than just the hype. If you consult a medical professional to make sure you’re not at risk for any side effects, at minimum you’ll have some bragging rights online and potentially you’ll feel a bit more chill. Also, you can always just take a cold shower.