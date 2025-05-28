9 Ways to Come Down When You Get Too High

Even the most intense stoners you know have gone too deep into the green. I’ve been there. You thought, “50mg doesn’t even sound like that much!” So you took two and now your own feet are freaking you out.

It’s easy to get too into your head when you’re baked and start wanting to crawl out of your skin. Luckily, I have tricks for soothing yourself and finding a comfortable high again. Here are some of what I’ve found are the best ways to come down when you’re way too high.

1. Find Your Happy Place

The best way to manage an overwhelming high is to simply center yourself. I know, I know. Easier said than done when the THC is causing brain chaos. But this strategy allows you to find a more comfortable headspace naturally, and you might be able to enjoy the rest of the high!

I like to put on one of my ultimate comfort shows, like Broad City, Thirty Rock, or Community. Pick a show or movie that is familiar, whether that’s Mulan or Speed or Mamma Mia. Vibing to calm music can also be wonderful. Make sure you’re sitting comfortably, possibly wrapped up in a fuzzy blanket or cuddling with a plush pillow. Let yourself sink into your space and fall into whatever you’re watching.

2. Feed Your Munchies

Taking edibles on an empty stomach can send you into a stronger high than anticipated. Sometimes, eating after you get too high can help bring you down. Supposedly, carb-heavy foods can help, but there’s no scientific evidence. I can personally attest that I always feel better after eating half a frozen pizza, so maybe try that.

Foods containing certain terpenes and other compounds may reduce the effects of THC. Again, we don’t have any fancy evidence to support this, but it’s worth a try.

Lemon: The limonene terpene can help calm you, so squeeze lemon into your water or over a fresh slice of avocado toast.

Pepper: Even smelling fresh cracked pepper might help you relax because it contains the compound caryophyllene. So whatever you wanna eat, add fresh-cracked pepper to feel boujee and calm.

Pine Nuts: Research suggests pine nuts may dull THC’s effects. Pine nuts are one of the priciest nuts, so this is inconvenient, but worth trying if you have them on hand.

3. Chug Some Water

There are very few situations where hydrating is the wrong thing to do. The more hydrated you are, the easier it is for your body to process things and get that THC out of your system.

Water is ideal, but other beverages like juice and tea are fine too. Just avoid drinks high in caffeine, as this can increase anxiety. And skip the alcoholic beverages, as we don’t want to pile other psychoactive substances onto our already-overwhelmed brains.

4. Cool Off in the Shower

What resets you better than a shower? If I’m feeling very stressed and uncomfortable, a hot, steamy shower is my top recommendation. On the other hand, if you feel sort of chaotic and over-energized, a cold shower could be perfect. Just go with whatever temperature calls to you; there are no wrong answers.

And if you have any soothing shower products, like lavender body wash or chamomile shampoo, definitely use those bad boys. I know a bath might sound even better, but let’s just do a quick shower before committing to a bubble bath.

5. Dose With CBD

If you’re an experienced cannabis user who’s a little too high for comfort, dosing yourself with extra CBD can help balance out your high. If you’re new to cannabis, I think you should skip this solution. While I firmly believe CBD can calm down a crazy high, it’s safer not to introduce more cannabinoids to your brain at this point. You might not be reacting to CBD as expected.

For all my cannabis veterans, a CBD gummy or CBD drink could help even out your experience so you can enjoy the THC high without the discomfort. Here are my favorite CBD gummies that help me chill out:

Walk It Out

Let’s get those steps in and get the paranoia out! Sitting on your couch stoned for hours can create discomfort and make the high overwhelming. Getting off your butt and walking around the block, to your nearest park, or just to the front of your house can help. Let’s not underestimate the power of fresh air, people!

Depending on how high you are, you may not want to venture too far from your place. If you’re with someone else, say, out at your local Cannabis festival, I recommend using the buddy system. Go touch some grass, look at the sky, and remember everything’s okay.

Talk It Out

If you’re with someone else, talking about how you feel too high and uncomfortable can help you come back down. It’s like how if you say something embarrassing out loud, it becomes a little less embarrassing. Talking about your state can put it in a better perspective.

And your high friend may emphatically agree that you guys went overboard, which will help you feel supported and lead to a good laugh. Your buddy may also be able to offer comfort and remind you that you’re safe. Ultimately, even if they can’t help, it’s a good idea to inform your company that you’re not rocking on the best wavelength so they can support you as needed.

Snooze It Out

Being paranoid and anxious is much harder when you’re asleep. It’s not impossible, but it’s harder. If the high is too much, try taking a nap. Hopefully, when you wake up, the effects will have subsided and you’ll feel normal again. The good news is that knocking out when you’re super high is usually easy-breezy, so just find a good pillow and get cozy.

Wait It Out, Buddy

Last but not least, the sure-fire way to come down is to wait. THC can’t stay in your system forever, so if you just give it time, the high will pass, and you’ll slowly start to feel normal again. I know this isn’t the right-now solution you might be looking for, but remembering that your high is temporary can in itself help you calm down.

This High Shall Pass

THC’s hold on the brain can only last so long, usually just a few hours. You’ll come out the other side just fine, maybe a little sleepy and hungry.

While it’s good to have a few tricks to bring yourself down, my best advice is to remind yourself that being high can be a little weird (which is part of the fun), and just try to enjoy the experience as it comes. After all, it’ll be over soon.