How to Cook Without Giving Anyone Food Poisoning

According to the FDA, over 48 million people get food poisoning every year. Of those cases, the Center for Science in the Public Interest estimates that well over a third of them come from home-cooked foods, rather than in restaurants. Don’t be another statistic! If you’re the kind of person who likes to play fast and loose with cleanliness in your apartment (hello, friends who haven’t washed their sheets in two months, we’re talking to you) or if you’re new to the whole world of cooking at home in general, familiarize yourself with some of the most basic basics of at-home food safety. From how to not cross-contaminate your raw veggies with potential E. coli from your raw steak, to how to know when it’s *really* time to throw out that carton of eggs, here are some rules of thumb for how to keep your food safe and save you money. (Because the more you throw away, the more cash you’re throwing away, too.)

Safe Cooking Prep

Use a separate, plastic cutting board for raw meats and fish , and clean it well when you’re done. Cross-contamination from raw meats is an easy way to end up with a surprise case of food poisoning, so spring for one extra piece of kitchen equipment for the sake of safety.

Check Your Temps

Fridges should be held at a consistent 40°F or below, and freezers should be a steady 0°F. If you’re worried about the temperature of your fridge, pick up a thermometer from a hardware store, and let it hang out in there for a day, and check on it every few hours to see if the temperature is fluctuating wildly or if it’s consistently below a safe level.

Has This Thing Gone Bad? (According to the USDA and FDA)

Eggs —These will keep longer than you think they will. When kept at a consistent temp in the fridge, they’ll keep for up to five weeks from the date you bought them . The “sell-by” date on the packaging will likely be sooner than that five-week window, so mark the carton with a Sharpie if you think you might forget. If you’ve cracked an egg open and are only using either the whites or the yolks and saving the unused part, don’t keep it more than two or three days in an airtight container. You can freeze them though! (This was news to me, too.)

Cleanliness Is Next to Godliness

Wash and replace cloth kitchen towels regularly , and make sure it has a proper chance to dry between uses. (Don’t leave it crumpled up on the counter—lay it flat or hang it where air flows around it freely.)

