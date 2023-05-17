How to Cum on a Budget

Rent increases, inflation, that strange nebulous thing called “the economy”—there are many reasons to watch our spending. My fellow penny pinchers know that in times of financial insecurity, it feels luxurious to spend money on anything that feels unnecessary, whether that be our daily Starbucks coffee or a new sex toy. However, it’s the little things that really make life worth living, and lord knows I need my daily dose of “O” (orgasms and oat milk lattes, duh) to make it through the hellscape that is late-stage capitalism.

If you’re one of the many people who sees a little moth fly out of your wallet every time you open it, fear not! We might be on a budget, but that doesn’t mean our sex life needs to be discounted. It might seem like you have to spend hundreds of dollars on a quality sex toy, but that simply isn’t true. While not every affordable toy is worth its bang in bucks, there are a few brands whose standards aren’t lowered due to a low price point..

These vibrators, cock rings and BDSM sex toys are a guaranteed bargain-priced good time and will leave even the thirstiest among us fully quenched. Read on for the best affordable vibrators, sex toy kits, cock rings, and more.

Let’s get ready to rumble!

One of the differences between expensive vibrators and their cheaper counterparts is the weight of the vibrating motors inside. The heavier the parts, the deeper the vibration can be felt in your body. Lighter mechanisms result in a more “buzzy” feeling. While some folks favor that type of vibration, most people gravitate towards the deep rumble. The Romp Flip Rechargeable Vibrator combines a very attractive price tag with that strong vibration our sexy bits seek out. Lightweight and compact, this formidable wand-style vibe is as capable as any of its more expensive peers. Masturbate the evening away or put it between two grinding bods—this wand-style vibe has the power and versatility to be worth way more than its modest cost.

Saving money in the long cum

Masturbation sleeves aren’t made for longevity (dick size joke not intended). The majority of these toys are disposable, meant for just a few cums before needing to be tossed in the trash. Spending a tiny bit more means you aren’t just spunkin’ n dunkin’ (effectively saving you money in the long run). The Lovehoney Ribbed Male Head Vibrator is the cost of a couple of Starbucks beverages and can be used over and over and over, etc. This rechargeable vibe cups the head of the penis and can be squeezed for added pressure. Every time you rub one out, you can switch things up with three speeds and 17 different patterns to choose from. If curious about edge play, this is a fantastic toy to get you started on your journey.

A cute BDSM twist

Kink and affordability don’t usually go hand in hand. When we picture our dream dungeon, it’s often full of luxurious leather, smooth BDSM furniture, silk sheets, and expensive toys. Sex doesn’t have to be pricey, nor does it have to be too serious! The Temptasia Fox Drip Candle invites us to be playful and economic for our next kinky scene at a mere 15 bucks. This wax play candle will have your submissive yelping in pleasure, thanks to its two separate wicks for maximum drippage. Once cooled, the red wax easily peels off a body to make clean up quick and pain-free. The soy oil base melts at a low temperature and is mixed with beeswax and coconut oil to ensure it’s body-safe (and oddly moisturizing!) during playtime.

Simple gets the job done

Just like the meatloaf dinner at your favorite old school diner, the G-Spot doesn’t need anything fancy to give you a tasty treat. Give this hot spot some steady pressure, a rocking motion, and a little bit of vibration, and you’ve got a recipe that’ll win blue ribbons at any cook-off. The Rose Scarlet G is an inexpensive yet effective vibrator with easy-to-use twist controls and a large bulbous head to cover a lot of surface area (inside or out). It might feel like you’re living in the Stone Age using a vibrator that requires batteries, but battery-operated toys have their perks. After the charge runs out, a quick AA swap has your toy up and buzzing. In the time that it would take for a rechargeable vibe to power back up, you could have had an insurmountable number of orgasms with The Rose Scarlet G.

Three for the price of one

Why buy one butt toy when you could get three? The Renegade P-Spot Kit is perfect for all your prostate exploration. Three anal plugs gradually increase in size to ensure your bumhole is cared for as it’s trained to take more and more. The shape of these plugs target the prostate and can be worn during a solo ass workout—or during sex—to heighten pleasure. I advise new P-zone prospectors to not jump into a prostate toy with a lot of bells and whistles. Being able to identify where and what feels best is the starting point on your journey. Having three toys of different sizes can help you know what to aim during future anal voyages.

Penny-pinching and pegging

If you’re trying to get busy without getting broke, sex acts that require multiple parts can seem out of reach. Dildos are expensive. Strap-on harnesses can also get pricey. But if your boyfriend finally admitted to wanting to be pegged or your girlfriend asked to be strapped, we can’t let capitalism stop us from fulfilling their sexy fantasies! Bundle up and save some bucks with the Lovehoney Advance Unisex Strap On Harness Kit. This comes with an easy-to-use harness that fits up to 65-inch hips so you and your partner can take turns (switches, rejoice!). The 7-inch purple dildo is smooth enough for anal or vaginal play with a nice upward curve to tickle a P- or G-spot. On the off chance you ever win the lottery and can invest in your own dick collection, the kit comes with three interchangeable O-rings to accommodate dildos of all sizes.

Cheaper than a diamond ring

Cock rings are an inexpensive yet exciting way to sprinkle some spice into your sex life. A vibrating cock ring integrates the best of both worlds: a ring that enhances erections and a vibrator to help both parties cum harder! The Orny Vibrating Silicone Cockring takes pleasure seriously with its unique bunny-eared design that hugs the clitoris. With two rings to ensure a snug fit, the horned tips squeeze around a partner’s bits so the rumbly vibration is felt right where it’s supposed to the entire fuckfest. For the cost of a couple drinks at your favorite country bar, skip riding the mechanical bull and ride your partner the entire night instead.

We all know that sex is a huge stress reliever, ego booster, and affordable way to stay in on a Saturday night, so calculate a couple extra bucks into your fun budget this month and add some fresh sex toys into your life!

