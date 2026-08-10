How to Deal With August Blues Before Fall Takes Over

With August officially upon us (I mean, we’re already somehow a week into the month!), many people are dreading the end of summer. This phenomenon is called “August blues,” which is similar to Sunday scaries/blues, but often more intense.

Do you suffer from the end-of-summer sadness? You’re not alone. Here’s how to ease into autumn with grace.

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What Is August Blues?

According to Eli Kraiem, a clinical psychologist and professor in Manhattan, NY, “‘August blues’ refers to the sadness or anxiety that some people feel as the summer comes to an end.”

“Comparable to the ‘Sunday scaries,’ it’s often motivated by anticipating the return of busier schedules, work, school, and other major shifts in our daily routines,” he continues. “August blues are less about the weather and more about what the end of summer represents for us. This is often characterized as a shift from freedom and flexibility back to having a greater sense of responsibility and routine.”

During the summer, many of us are scheduling vacations, using PTO for beach days, staying out late to make the most of the longer days, and enjoying summer Fridays. While the season doesn’t officially end until late September, many of us view August as the closing month of summer—especially once Labor Day hits. Kids return to school in early September (or for some colleges, late August), and tourists return to their regular routines.

“There are several factors that cause sadness at the end of summer,” says Kraiem. “First is anticipatory stress. This includes worrying about upcoming responsibilities before they even begin. Next is a loss of reward, wherein summer often brings vacations, social events, and fun.”

While it’d make more sense to experience this post-summer grief in September or October, August triggers the anticipatory kind—like a distant dark cloud threatening our sunny summer day.

“Anticipating the end of this period can lower our mood as these positive experiences become less frequent,” Kraiem explains. “Lastly, many people often look back and wonder if they made the most of the summer. This time of reflection can lead to disappointment or nostalgia. Here, we are generally not grieving the summer itself but rather the version of ourselves that the summer allowed us to be.”

How to Ease Into Autumn While Navigating August Blues

As someone whose favorite season is autumn, I actually feel more excited during August. However, for those who dread the end of summer and start of fall, the opposite is usually true. While I might be eager to break out my Halloween decor (oops, I actually already did for Summerween) and cozy up with a pumpkin coffee, this transition into a new season might feel jarring to some.

“I suggest easing back into routines and responsibilities rather than taking them on all at once,” Kraiem says. “This can feel more digestible and less overwhelming during such a transition.”

Additionally, he recommends planning something to look forward to (like an autumn getaway) and keeping some of your typical summer rituals. This will help keep your spirits high and hold the season close to your heart. For example, he says, continue taking your evening walks or enjoying your coffee outside in the mornings.

“Lastly, I encourage my patients to prioritize their sleep, exercise, and socialization to ensure they are feeling at their best during a challenging transition of seasons,” he says. “Ultimately, the goal is not to hold on to summer forever but to carry parts of it that mattered most into our everyday life.”