How to Deal With Noisy Upstairs Neighbors Without Starting a War: A Guide

If you live in an apartment with neighbors above you, you know the nightmare. Are they dropping bowling balls up there? Is this some kind of home renovation project nobody told you about? And why does it always start at 1 a.m.?

New York City received more than 738,000 noise complaints through 311 in 2024, according to FOX 5, including over 356,000 involving residential noise. Older buildings can be especially miserable, since floors and ceilings weren’t always designed with much consideration for the people living on either side of them.

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Figure Out What You’re Hearing

Not all noise travels the same way. Voices, televisions, and music are considered airborne noise, while footsteps, dropped objects, and furniture scraping across hardwood create impact noise. The latter travels through the building itself, making it much harder to block from below.

Soundproofist explains that impact noise is best addressed at the source, meaning the floor upstairs. Acoustic foam panels won’t do much to stop the sound of your upstairs neighbor stomping around in work boots.

Have an Awkward Conversation

There’s a solid chance your upstairs neighbor has no idea how much you can hear. You might hear every footstep and chair scraping across the floor, while they assume they’re just going about their day. It’s an awkward conversation to have, but telling them what’s happening is a good place to start.

Rugs with thick padding can reduce the sound of footsteps, and felt pads under furniture can help with scraping noises. You can’t make someone buy a rug or change how they live, but they might be willing to make a few adjustments once they know how much sound travels downstairs.

Make Some Changes Downstairs

Voices and music give you a few more options. Upholstered furniture, curtains, and rugs can absorb some sound inside your apartment, although they won’t soundproof it. A heavy bookcase against a shared wall might help a little, depending on where the noise enters.

Drafty doors are another place to look. Weatherstripping and a door sweep can reduce sound slipping through the gaps.

Find Something to Cover the Noise

Sometimes your best option is making the noise less noticeable. A fan, white noise machine, or comfortable earplugs can help at night, especially when you’re dealing with sounds you can’t control.

Know When to Complain

If you’ve already talked to your neighbor and the noise hasn’t improved, it’s probably time to involve your landlord or property manager. A record of when the noise happens, how long it lasts, and what you’re hearing can help make your case. You can also check your city’s noise ordinances to see what rules apply to late-night disturbances.

As tempting as it is to bang on the ceiling with a broom, that probably won’t accomplish anything beyond making your upstairs neighbor angry. And you still have to live underneath them.