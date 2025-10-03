How to Do Sober October (And the Best Products to Get You Through)

Sober October is a chance for people to take a break from their vices, usually that’s referring to alcohol. If you’re joining the Sober October movement and planning to abstain from alcohol until after Halloween, or maybe forever, you’ll need alternatives.

If cannabis isn’t something you’re giving up for the month, these products are wonderful alcohol replacements. From drinks you can bring to parties to gummies that make trick-or-treating way more fun, these goodies are perfect for a sober spooky season.

Mixers for the Bar

With all the Halloween bar crawls and costume parties coming up, you might start to feel left out at the bars and clubs. The perfect solution is a THC mixer. These mix-ins can be added to almost any beverage, turning a plain drink into a high time. These are some of my favorites that will make you forget all about alcohol.

Courtesy of author

The 1906 Off Duty Cannabis Shots are one of the most discreet ways to spike your own drink. With 5mg of Delta-9 THC and CBD in each tiny packet, you can snap them open and into your drink for a balanced and buzzy high. And they’re completely unflavored, so you can add them to whatever you want.

Read my full review here: It’s 4:20 Everywhere With These Mix-In Cannabis Shots

Courtesy of author

Something about the decadent dark cherry flavor of this Euphoric Nano THC Syrup pairs perfectly with fall outings. It’s lush and punchy, and has that rich autumn aura that I love in a cherry stout or cranberry cocktail. Spike your Coke or your seltzer, and you’ll have a luscious drink that will make you floaty and fun.

Read my full review here: A THC Mixer That Can Be the Cherry on Top of Literally Everything

Courtesy of author

If you’re missing that complex cocktail taste, Cann has you covered with their Roadies. All of your favorite Cann flavors — Blood Orange Cardamom, Lemon Lavender, Grapefruit Rosemary, Ginger Lemongrass, Yuzu Elderflower— are available as mixers in portable packets. Drop them into a soda, and it’s like you have a handcrafted drink from the bartender.

Read my full review here: Meet Cann’s THC Mix-In: A Pocketful of Citrus and Spice

Drinks for the Party

THC drinks are ideal for a wide variety of October outings, especially parties and laidback hangouts. Bringing these drinks into a bar might not work, but you can certainly take them to your house party. And these are some of the tastiest ones that will have uplifted along with the undead zombies.

Courtesy of author

The BRĒZ OG Lemon Elderflower Social Tonic contains THC and Lion’s Mane mushrooms, creating a supremely fun high that is ideal for partying. It gives you a strong buzz and can help you socialize and be the life of the party. And they have a mature, funky flavor that can be a wonderful stand-in for alcoholic drinks.

Read my full review here: BRĒZ’s OG THC Tonic Is Weird But Wonderful

Courtesy of author

Another wonderful THC drink with a mushroom-focused formula is the Herbal Oasis Mango Bliss Social Tonic. It also gives you a twinkle of extroversion that makes sparking conversation easy. The 10mg THC high is energetic and joyful, so you’ll have a good time at even the lamest parties.

Read my full review here: Mango Meets Mushrooms in This THC Drink, And They Mean Business

Courtesy of author

Vena’s Happy Tonix Skinny Mocktails can replace your go-to cocktails, such as Aperol spritz, margaritas, and mojitos. The mocktail flavor profiles mimic the original cocktails well, so you don’t have to give up your favorite drinks, but you can give up alcohol.

Read my full review here: Microdose Happy Hour With These Skinny THC Mocktails

Edibles for Trick-or-Treating

For all the parents out there who will have to endure the trials of corn mazes and trick-or-treating, there are hard-hitting edibles, including THC gummies, brownies, cookies, and more. These are some of my favorites that can help you find juuuust the right high for these activities.

Courtesy of author

The Out of Office Blood Orange THC Gummies contain just 5mg THC and 10mg CBD, which is a wonderfully balanced recipe. You can take half a gummy for a microdose, or take two for a stronger haze, but still be clear enough to manage all the candy collection. Plus, the juicy citrus flavor is better than most Halloween candy.

Read my full review here: Stoned on Citrus: Out of Office Blood Orange Gummies Review

Courtesy of author

The Mood Andy’s THC Brownie Bites rival all the Reese’s and Hershey’s you’ll see this month. They’re fudgey and moist, with no shortage of cocoa and chocolate flavor. Each brownie bite is 10mg THC and 10mg CBD, so you can start with a moderate dose (or half) and pace yourself.

Read my full review here: THC Brownie Bites That Get You Baked, Not Burned

Courtesy of author

For a potent punch of THC, the Koi Delta-9 Blue-Razz Gummies contain 25mg THC and 25mg CBD. You get a strong, robust high in about 30 minutes. They’re extra relaxing, so they might be best for a scary movie night or pumpkin-carving afternoon. These are on the stronger side, so I recommend them for more experienced users.

Read my full review here: Koi Delta-9 Blue-Razz Gummies Review: Comically Large and Harmoniously High

Vapes for Outdoor Activities

For the outings where you want an immediate hit but can’t spark up a joint, THC vapes are the obvious choice. You can palm these and take sneaky hits throughout your day, giving all the classic fall activities a hazy energy that keeps you cool, calm, and collected.

Courtesy of author

For a flurry of berry goodness, try the Koi Slurricane THC Vape. It has an intense grape and berry flavor profile, creating a high that’s wonderful for any occasion. Whether you’re hunting for your Halloween costume, walking through a pumpkin patch, or judging your neighbor’s Halloween decorations, you can rip this discreet vape and make everything a bit more fun.

Read my full review here: A THC Vape That Makes You the Calm in the Storm

Courtesy of author

While the THC drinks are perfect for parties, the Mood Delta-8 THC Runtz Vape is also a stellar option. This Delta-8 THC vape, with a little HHC and THCP, delivers an energetic and talkative high. It’s one of the best products if you want to get out and about to enjoy all the fun fall has to offer.

Read my full review here: A Vape That Makes You the Life of the Party

Courtesy of author

This tiny vape can easily be hidden in your hand or pocket, so you can take it anywhere. The sweet peach flavor and uplifting high make the Tre House Texas Peach Cobbler THCa Vape a delicious addition to your autumn routine. But it won’t leave you with alcohol and hangover regrets.

Read my full review here: A Peachy Keen THCa Vape for Sweet Highs

Flower and Prerolls for Downtime

The flower fans out there will love these THCa flower and preroll options. While these are not ideal for your trick-or-treating trips or pumpkin patch excursions, they’re perfect for diving into a scary movie marathon or maybe using an Ouija Board to summon spirits. Just be careful when messing around with the spirit world!

Courtesy of author

These indica prerolls will lull you into a state of complete euphoria, perfect for summoning ghosts and demons. They love that chill energy. The Cheech and Chong Huckleberry + OG Kush THCa Prerolls also create a happy, cozy vibe that is lovely on chilly fall nights by the fireplace.

Read my full review here: The Jammy, Dreamy THCa Preroll That Takes You From Munchies to Midnight

Courtesy of author

Looking for an excuse not to go to that Halloween party or spooky trivia night? I give you the Secret Nature Cherry Kush THCa Flower. This dreamy, heavy THCa flower will have you glued to your couch and comfy as hell under all your blankets. It takes sweater weather vibes to the next level, making hoodies more appealing than ever.

Read my full review here: Cherry Kush THCa Flower Is Your New Favorite Excuse to Cancel Plans

Courtesy of author

Nothing brings those cozy campfire vibes to fall like the Mood Oreoz THCa Flower. It smells and tastes like freshly-roasted s’mores, and puts you in a state of complete peace. You’ll feel meltier and mellower than a toasted marshmallow and can embrace the warm vibes of the autumn season.

Read my full review here: This THCa Flower Is Like S’moking S’mores