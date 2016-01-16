How to Eat like a ‘Star Wars’ Character

While food has never played the main role in Star Wars, its characters, locations, and animals are capable of driving a chef’s fantasy buck wild. Or at least that’s what happened in the case of Dutch chef, Werner Drent. As a cook and fanboy of the legendary films, he fantasized about techie ingredients from an alternate universe and came up with some earthly replacements.

The results include a hearty soup worthy of planet Gargon, a snail soup, blue cookies, and hearty cockle chowder. All of these dishes were inspired by the menu of Dexter Jettster, a good friend of Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Spicy ‘Gargon’ soup. All photos by Rebecca Camphens.

We kicked things off with Drent’s spicy “Gargon” soup, which was made with herbs that could theoretically grow in a seed vault on planet Gargon. We think Hans Solo would approve.

And since you can’t have enough soup this time of year, Drent created one inspired by Dexter’s menu: Apple Snail Stew, a delicious combination of escargot and salsify, which give this rich, creamy soup a fancy taste. The apple slug, a crazy-looking arthropod featured in the film, is difficult to source on planet Earth, so he used snails instead. For Drent, the salsify gives this soup it’s signature Star Wars appearance because “They look a bit like carrots from a different planet.”

Apple snail soup.

But not everyone is a fan of escargot, especially when they’re inside your soup bowl. That’s where this hearty cockle chowder, a.k.a. “Nyork” chowder, comes in. The fictional “nyorks” are a kind of shellfish, so the choice to go with cockles was an easy one for chef Drent. Delicious pumpkin, bell pepper, and garlic enhance this luscious and hearty seafood chowder.

Cockle chowder.

But no meal is complete without cookies and a nice glass of milk. In Star Wars, a lucky few drink refreshing Bantha milk, blue-colored dairy from a female Bantha, which is used to make yogurt and cookies. According to Drent, “I used soymilk because there are no cows in Star Wars.”

To make blue milk at home, take a carton of vanilla soymilk, add five drops of blue food coloring, a bit of rose water for flavor, and one spoonful of sugar. Shake well and serve immediately. This milk can be used for the basis for the cookies while you watch the film.

May the force be with you, both in your kitchen and everywhere else, too.