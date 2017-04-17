How to Eat Like Action Bronson on 4/20

Ever wonder how VICELAND host Action Bronson crushes so much food on Fuck, That’s Delicious? No, you don’t. Because he’s constantly smoking a joint, and anyone who’s ever been stoned understands what that does to a person’s appetite. There’s science backing it up, but we don’t need science to prove that weed is the devil on our shoulder urging us to eat an ungodly amount of junk food.

Here are some Fuck, That’s Delicious recipes that are good enough for Action, and, dammit, they’re good enough for you.

Videos by VICE

Sunday Schmooze

A bagel with cream cheese hits the spot. It hits every spot, really. And while there’s nothing wrong with a chewy everything bagel with generic-brand cream cheese, there’s something to be said for stepping your bagel game up a notch. Best Ugly Bagels in Auckland made this bagel sando with curried egg salad, which Action topped with cilantro, kimchi, curry leaves, A1 steak sauce, and jalapeño relish.



RECIPE: Sunday Schmooze

Szechuan and Honey-Glazed Ribs

Action’s from Flushing, Queens, where Szechuan ribs are as common as Big Macs are on the I-90, so this one is a no-brainer. You don’t need a grill, a complex spice rub, or a grandmother from the province of Sichuan in southwest China to teach you a secret family recipe. Get these going in the oven, set a timer for a few hours, and meat heaven will be ready as soon as the munchies hit.



RECIPE: Szechuan and Honey-Glazed Ribs

Butcher Sandwich

A butcher’s sandwich is, by definition, as simple as it gets—some meat, bread, very little garnish. That’s not Mr. Wonderful’s style. His starts with a crusty loaf of semolina bread, which gets stuffed with gorgeous slices of ribeye, ricotta salata, fresh basil, Calabrian chile paste, and red wine-y jam. It’s finished off with “some good fucking olive oil,” to taste.

RECIPE: Butcher Sandwich

Bacon-Wrapped Hot Dogs

Ribeye too much of a commitment for you, bongwater-sippers? We’ll reel it in for a sec. How about a hot dog stuffed with American cheese and a pickle spear, wrapped in bacon? If that’s not in your wheelhouse, we probably can’t help you.



RECIPE: Bacon-Wrapped Hot Dogs

Cacio e Pepe Wings

It’s true that wings are a perfect food. But it’s also true that the best foods are covered in cheese and butter. Catch 22? Not with these cacio e pepe wings, inspired by the classic cheese-and-pepper pasta dish.



RECIPE: Cacio e Pepe Wings

Frozen Chocolate Bananas

Bananas and chocolate. Name a more iconic duo. We’ll wait. Action covered these frozen bananas with crushed cashews and hazelnuts on Daily VICE, but don’t let that limit you. The world is your oyster here—you can roll these bad boys in pretzels, popcorn, Pop Rocks, moon rocks, whatever. You do you.

RECIPE: Frozen Chocolate Bananas

And there you have it: the perfect assortment of Mr. Wonderful’s favorite foods for when you’ve puffed, puffed, and passed. Bookmark it now, and have a very happy 4/20.