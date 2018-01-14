How-To: Eat Sushi with Naomichi Yasuda

Coming to you straight from the sushi chef’s mouth, MUNCHIES presents the dos and don’ts of eating sushi, as taught by Tokyo’s Naomichi Yasuda. Be warned: You’ve been doing it wrong.

It’s okay to use your fingers to eat cut sushi rolls. Don’t combine ginger and sushi, or ginger and soy sauce. Ginger is a palate cleanser in between bites. When dipping sushi into soy sauce, dip fish-side down. Never shake soy sauce off of sushi. That’s like shaking your wanker in public.

