How to Make Your Penis Seem Bigger, During Sex or Forever

You know how Robert de Niro wore platform shoes to gain a few inches on-screen? Well, you can basically do that for your penis. It’s 2023, for sausage’s sake. You’re wondering how to maximize your dick size, and rest assured that there are plentiful cock and ball sex toys and accessories out there, and many ways to make you feel as endowed as Rasputin (in a sexy, Boney M. way—not a courtly charlatan way). There are boner add-ons, enhancers, and toys on the market that can easily add a few extra inches—or at least the sensation of a few extra inches. There are pumps, rings, vibrators, and an entire horny circus crew of devices that can make your penis feel larger for you and your partner(s).

The key word, of course, being “feel.” We’re not trying to sell you magic peen beans, dude. Nor would we like you to get lost in the digital Mordor that is the world of some penis extender devices on the web, which often look like doll crutches or medieval torture devices.

But, OK, elephant trunk in the room: Could you actually—technically—increase the size of your penis without surgery?

As Woman’s Health reported, “two urological researchers from the University of Turin in Italy set out to review the existing literature on low-risk penis-enhancement procedures and found that a method called ‘traction,’ in which men wear a penile extender to stretch their manhood, produced an average growth of 1.5 to 2.5 centimeters (.59 to .98 inches).” The catch? You have to do it for hours a day, and months at a time, and, oh yeah, it’s a dangerous path to penile injury and erectile dysfunction. There’s another dangerous technique called “jelqing,” aka stretching the penis gradually, every day, that some dudes swear by. “Length is limited by ligaments, which can be slowly stretched over time, like earlobe gauges,” explains one Reddit user, “It has taken me 1,200 hour hours [sic] over 16 months at 20 hours a week, to gain 1.75 inches.” At the end of the day, jelqing is also hated by Science and Doctor Folk. So, just, please—don’t make destroying your penis your part-time job.

Still, “the question of penile enhancement has been something that patients have asked for for years, but [for which] doctors have never had a good answer,” urologist James Elist told VICE in 2017 on the subject of his $13,000, FDA-approved penile implant, Penuma. “Especially for men with small penises, fractured penises, curved penises, or general body dysmorphia,” he explained, there’s a lot of stuff on the market promising the impossible. Thomas J. Walsh, another urologist, also concluded “there’s little benefit to penis stretching devices,” in a VICE article by Steven Blum entitled, “I Tried to Lengthen My Dick and It Did Not Turn Out So Well.”

Do: Think of it as how to make your penis feel bigger, or how to make your penis seem bigger. Try some easier fixes first, like cock rings, sleeves, and couples’ toys; then, if you wish, enjoy the sensation of tugging, grip, and weight on your penis. Don’t: tractor-pull your penis, cut-off its circulation, or come into the otherwise wonderful world of penis sex toys with the impression you’ll inch-up forever. Life should be more than some eight-inch crusade. May penises of all shapes and sizes live [splashes holy water], laugh, and love. And may those who do seek the sensation of growth find what they’re looking for, be it from a penis pump, stretchy ring, or a pair of American-Girl-Doll-sized dumbbells for their balls. (Just, please—keep your anus away from the bike pump.)

Please, approach the following accoutrements with education, erection(s), and a lot of lube. Now that we’ve scared your horny cannoli out of bad decision-making, or at least tried, LET’S GET LARGE!

A beginner-to-intermediate penis ring

Don’t be intimidated by the loops and texture. This is a really simple, fun way to increase stimulation on your partner’s clitoris (the textured bit) and keep your penis erect longer. There are 12 vibrational patterns, and “the smaller ring, worn around the shaft, has a diameter that stretches from 1.25 to 2.25 inches while the larger ring, worn over the shaft and balls, has a diameter stretching from 2 to 3.5 inches.” Doing the absolute most, so you can put your attentions elsewhere. Cop it while it’s 60% off at Lovehoney’s big Black Friday sale.

Blue steel

… But not balls! This stainless steel cock ring sure would make a great gift for a long-term, sexually adventurous partner who wants to get their rocks off in heavy metal fashion. It’s chic enough to hang on a Christmas tree or pepper into a holiday decor spread, and, in the words of one Amazon reviewer, “It’s hefty, solid, completely smooth with no seams, […] and REALLY shiny.”

This very * millennial * cock ring kit

This kit is a solid launching point into penis rings, as the apparati are joined by a little band, making for a much easier release, and a less intimidating experience than sliding on a single ring. Bonus: the company will send you free replacement bands, and you can also pay for it in installments of $47 with Quadpay. Did you buy this penis ring kit at a boutique in the West Village? A light Memphis Design Group gallery in Austin? That’s for you to know, and your partner to wonder.

A couples’ vibe that can be worn internally during sex

What is this embryonic angler fish, you may ask? This couple’s vibrator slides into your partner’s vagina for hands-free clitoral and G-spot stimulation, “letting both partners experience intense vibrations” with its two-headed nature (don’t worry, there are plenty of diagrams on insertion in the packaging). It’s easily adjustable, and remote-control enabled so you can continue getting your partner off when your boner is waning, or when you’re taking the soufflé out of the oven. Such power, these vibrators hold. Bring this baby home while it’s $40 off.

Plug it up

An anal plug or prostate massager can be really satisfying for giving you a feeling of fullness and weight during sex or foreplay, and this one is also an (optional) penis ring. Love a multitasker. This model is one of Lovehoney’s stars thanks to its flexible, ergonomic design. In the words of one reviewer, “Never had my prostate milked properly before this thing almost blew my head off. Outstanding little toy.”

This vibrating P-spot-C-ring combo toy is yet another Amazon bestseller, and it boasts a 4.3-star average rating from over 1,100 reviews. It’s waterproof, equipped with a USB charging cord, and packs vibrations all along the insertable shaft for all-encompassing, toe-curling stimulation. As a bonus, it even comes with a remote for easier solo/partner play.

Pump it up

A penis pump, as our buds at Mayo Clinic explain, “consists of a plastic tube that fits over the penis, a hand or battery-powered pump attached to the tube, and a band that fits around the base of the penis once it is erect (constriction ring).” There’s an entire VICE article dedicated to shopping for this handy device, but, suffice to say that it can be really effective at increasing blood flow and keeping you harder, longer. The positive reviews for this model from Pipedream say it all: “Never thought I’d buy one of these, but here I am, 64 and loving it,” writes one buyer on PinkCherry. Another adds, “Great pump and excellent price. The results [is] a harder, thicker, & fuller penis during sex.” If someone finds it, just say it’s a bike pump

Go electric

While manual pumps are affordable and popular, electric pumps will help you get a more automated vacuum seal—and thus maximum blood flow to your penis—without any manual labor, no pun intended. This one is available on Amazon for under $35, and is super popular; it has a 4.7-star average rating from over 6,500 reviews and various suction intensities. According to one happy buyer, “the suction this pump produces increases girth and length to my penis to an unbelievable size.”

For the pump-curious who are a little nervous

Wanna know what suction can do for you and your dong, but feeling funky about anything with too many tubes and buttons? Hydromax’s Hydro7 is 51% off, and a more gentle option that uses water to create a natural suction effect that will make you AHAP (as hard as possible). It has earned top marks from PinkCherry reviewers, one of whom says, “I honestly love this thing now and can join the bandwagon saying it DOES work if you will stay with it… Buy it!”

Like stilts for your penis

How fun is this? Easily cleanable, and in a lovely clear shade of what we’ll call sparkling jellyfish, this reusable penis sleeve is a great way to help bring a partner with a vagina (and eager anus) to climax. Or to wear around the house whilst making bucatini. This Lovehoney besteller is a hit thanks to its textured ‘veins’ and the fact that it packs a lot of girth, so smash that order button while it’s 50% off.

Can’t make up your mind? Bring home this bundle

Listen, there’s an extender for every cock. Isn’t that how the old adage goes? Oh, it’s “a lid for every pot”? “Mega Mighty Male” is a promising name for this high-rated bundle from Lovehoney, which includes half-a-dozen extenders of various sizes and texures for your pleasure, including a vibrating sleeve and an adjustable cock ring. A lot of bang for your buck.

You prefer skin-tone extenders

You can also opt for this more realistic skin-tone extender that is available on Amazon, which reviewers say is good quality, easy to take on and off, and feels and looks “extremely realistic; almost insanely so.” No wonder it has a 4.3-star average rating on the site. Plus, in the words of another stan, “It didn’t slip off or hurt my nuts. I still came while wearing it.”

Down to make things a little more interesting? You could even cop a realistic penis extender that vibrates, such as this handy saucisson that comes with its own remote controll. The vibrator has studly ratings on Amazon, and many reviewers praise it for the “life-like feel” and “how easy it is to clean.” Give it a whirl while it’s 20% off.

Or maybe you want to start simple

Perhaps you just want the look of a larger penis in underwear? According to those in the online, male underwear discourse, one of the best pairs of underwear for making your junk look bigger (after some strategic ball-to-peen placement) are pocket boxer briefs by the brand David Archie, because they lift–but doesn’t flatten–all your goods. They have a 4.5-star average rating on Amazon, almost 5,500 stellar reviews, and are kind of giving Mr. Klein a run for his money. “These pairs were perfect for everyday wear,” writes one reviewer, “Given that you can get four of the David Archy pairs for what it costs to get one of the Calvin Klein pairs, there’s no comparison.”

The masturbators of Elon Musk’s wet dreams

Can we get a drum roll, please, for the bestselling men’s sex toy on Amazon? This automatic male masturbator is one of the best sex toys for men that your clams can buy, period, because (as one reviewer writes) “it will suck a tennis ball through a garden hose” and can help make your penis feel large and in charge thanks to its multiple suction options. Another stan writes, “My boyfriend says he didn’t have a chance to try out all the settings, [because] he came in under 5 minutes.”

An insertable, versatile strap-on

Well, isn’t that nice? Some very thoughtful person realized how cool it would be to have the strap-on means to penetrate and please your partner, even when you’re on the smaller side, have trouble getting erect, or are taking your time on your way to Bonerville. This clever contraption has not one but three removeable dildos, including two that can be used to penetrate the wearer via the vagina and anus. As one Amazon reviewer writes, “It delivers on all fronts.” (And backs.)

A penis sleeve that’s a rumbly good time

This vibrating masturbation sleeve from Hot Octopuss is like a remote-controlled jetpack for thine balls. As one reviewer on the site writes, “I love this! Best frenulum orgasms I’ve ever had short of also stimulating the prostate!” Your partner will love the vibrations, and so will you.

This penile wine-stopper

Ah, this thing. One of the stand-outs of all the weirdest sex toys out there. It’s meant to be used for edging, and released at juuuust the right moment for the full Bellagio Fountain effect. Buy it for yourself or your penis-bearing partner, and get into dirty talk about how totally Krakatoa-loaded with sperm they are, bruh.

No matter your size, don’t forget that it’s all about figuring out what feels good for you and your partner of choice (even if that partner is also, uh, yourself.) See you in the anal toy aisle.

