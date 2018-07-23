How to Get Into Our Favorite Fandoms

We’re deep into our games of choice this week, as the summer swims along. Austin is deep into the clouds of No Man’s Sky, Danielle is having a lot of fun with sound effects and new characters in Sonic Mania Plus. Rob is attending to his many wargaming duties. And Patrick, who had a tweet go viral in a rough way this weekend, sought solace in in Hollow Knight.

Discussed: No Man’s Sky Next, Sonic Mania Plus, Twitter trolls, Hollow Knight, Fields of Despair, Paths of Glory, Twilight Struggle, King of Dragon Pass, Octopath Traveler, The Guns of August, Horror movies, Farscape, 0-8th MS Team, Sorry to Bother You, bad corporate movie theater drinks, The Rain, Dark, My Hero Academia.

