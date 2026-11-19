Grand Theft Auto VI lets you fast travel across Leonida by calling a ride on your phone. Here’s when you unlock the RydeMe app, how to use it, and how much it costs to skip the ride.

How to Unlock the RydeMe App in GTA 6

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

In GTA 6, fast travel is unlocked after obtaining the RydeMe app in the Chapter 1’s “Buck Me” story mission. After progressing the campaign to this point, players can then use the special app to instantly book rides to pick them up anywhere on the map.

Videos by VICE

How to Use Fast Travel in GTA 6

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

To use fast travel in GTA 6, you need to use the RydeMe app, and then set a location on the map you want to be driven to. However, you will then need extra money if you want to instantly warp to a specific area in Leonida.

Press Up on the D-pad to open your phone. Select the RydeMe app and choose where you want to go. You can select your current safehouse, use an existing map marker, or choose New Destination to pick a spot on the map. Wait for your driver to arrive, then get in the car. Hold L2 on PS5 or LT on Xbox to interact with the driver, then press Triangle on PS5 or Y on Xbox to skip the journey for $100.

How Much Does Fast Travel Cost in GTA 6?

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

Skipping a ride costs $100 on top of the regular fare. If you’re short on cash early in the story, you can pay the regular fare and sit through the ride. Later on, once you’re making more money, that extra $100 becomes a drop in the bucket.

In my opinion, it’s better to just drive yourself in Chapters 1 and 2. Once you have a decent amount of money coming in, though, RydeMe is an easy way to get across the Leonida map in seconds.

What to Do If Your RydeMe Account Gets Suspended in GTA 6

Screenshot: Rockstar Games, PlayStation

In GTA 6, your RydeMe account will get suspended if you pull your gun out while in the car, or commit any criminal acts near the vehicle. The fast travel app will then be inaccessible for about 15 to 20 minutes of in-game time.

However, you can save your game and load back in to instantly lift the suspension. If you don’t want to do this, then you will just have to wait a little while before the app will re-instate your RydeMe account.