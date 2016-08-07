How to Fight Off a Supermarket Thief with Bacon

Last month, an 86-year-old woman withdrew a large amount of cash from an ATM before entering a branch of Iceland in Altrincham, Greater Manchester.

While in the supermarket, the elderly lady was approached by a strange woman, who grabbed her trolley and demanded that she hand over all her money.

What did the frail dear do? Give up her pocketbook and pearl earrings? Cower behind the frozen chicken goujons? Cry desperately for help?

No, this plucky pensioner fought off the attacker by hitting her over the head with a packet of bacon. Repeatedly. Until, according to local police reports, the would-be thief was forced to “retreat” from Iceland.

Illustration by Dale Crosby-Close.