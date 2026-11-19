Of the many attention-grabbing, exciting side quests and NPCs players can stumble upon in GTA 6, one of the most notable doesn’t have anything to do with stealing cars, pulling off a heist, or locking down a safe house. Instead, a lot of online hype is focused around a dog on a jet ski. And it’s important to note the dog isn’t just sitting on the jet ski – he’s driving it.

The Internet is calling him “Cool Dog”, and it’s a pretty fitting name

For anyone who hasn’t been fortunate enough to catch a glimpse of Cool Dog yet, he’s definitely a sight to behold. Perched on the back of a jet ski, his paws balanced on the handlebars, he has a pair of goggles on to protect his eyes from the glare off the water. He’s also sporting a lifejacket, because safety is important.

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Not only is he ideally geared up for some fun out on the water, Cool Dog is actually there – at least in part – to help players who might have wandered a little too far from the shores of Leonida. Traveling out into the middle of the ocean on a boat and then going for a swim will summon Cool Dog after a few minutes, his appearance heralded by a chorus of barking. It’s important for the player to make sure they are far away from land or any type of boat, so Cool Dog can do his cool job, and perform a rescue.

Cool Dog will wait for the player to get on the jet ski, nudging them along with more barking and hopeful whimpers. Once Jason or Lucia climbs aboard the jet ski – behind Cool Dog, of course – he manages to make the situation even better. After being saved at sea by a dog driving a jet-ski, the player is then taken to an island full of dogs, where they can play with the canine population.

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There’s a Dog Driving a Jet Ski in ‘GTA 6,’ and Somehow That’s Not Even the Best Part

But that’s not all. After Jason and Lucia have amused the dogs by playing fetch and petting them, Cool Dog will then lead them to actual buried treasure. While it’s not the pile of gold coins in a wooden chest the image might conjure up, it’s still just as good, if not better – $1,200 in cash. Considering players can accomplish this fun little side quest at the beginning of the game, it’s a good way to pad the GTA 6 bank account right from the jump.

It’s also, of course, very cute.

According to the GTA 6 News and Updates account on X, Cool Dog is actually inspired by a real-life pup from Florida! Like Cool Dog, the dog has its own pair of goggles and a life jacket on, and can be seen perched on the back of a jet ski as they are carefully towed through the water.