How to Find Your Purpose in Life, According to a Therapist

As the self-proclaimed most anxious person in this world, I have faced just about every type of anxiety known to man. But one type that caught my attention online this morning was purpose anxiety, aaka the anxiety experienced when you feel a lack of purpose in life.

I spoke with a therapist about her opinion on this form of anxiety—and how we can all find purpose in our own lives.

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What Is Purpose Anxiety?

Purpose anxiety is exactly as it sounds: anxiety about your perceived purpose in life—or lack thereof.

“Purpose anxiety is the discomfort felt about living a life without meaning or strong conviction around what you want to accomplish,” says Dr. Ayla Ludwig, Ph.D., Licensed Professional Counselor, National Certified Counselor, and Certified Career Counselor. “It can create a sense of existential dread where a person fears that their life is worthless and nothing they do matters.”

According to Ludwig, “Viktor Frankl, the father of logotherapy, famously said, ‘He who has a why to live can bear almost any how.” Having a sense of purpose is incredibly powerful and can build fortitude, tolerance, and drive in life.

“Feeling like your life has purpose is immensely beneficial,” says Ludwig. “It contributes to resiliency and general life satisfaction. It is often the foundation for goal setting, connection with others, and having something that drives you forward throughout your life.”

How to Find Your Purpose

While having a sense of purpose is important, it’s not always easy to find your own, which can contribute to purpose anxiety.

“Finding a sense of purpose comes down to intentionally choosing to discover meaning in your life,” says Ludwig. “This is cultivated through being curious about your experiences and investigating the personal meaning you find as you connect with other people, contribute to the world through art of volunteer work, or recognizing adversity and acknowledging how you choose to bear it.”

Your purpose doesn’t have to be some life-saving, heroic role you step into each morning. No matter how “small” or “insignificant” it might seem, if it matters to you, that’s all that counts.

For example, I find purpose in writing my fiction novels, poetry, and even articles like this one. Is that as impactful as, say, curing cancer? Of course, not. But if I help even one person—including myself—feel more connected, inspired, or understood in this world, then I’m living out my purpose.

“You can cultivate meaning on your own by asking yourself: What creative gifts do I have that I can offer others?, What experiences have I received from encountering others in relationships?, and What values have I realized since taking a stance on situations or circumstances?” Ludwig notes. “By answering these questions, you can begin to put together a sense of meaning guided by your life experience.”

And, of course, if you experience crippling purpose anxiety, consider therapy to help address your concerns or lack of fulfillment.

“If you find yourself navigating purpose anxiety, I recommend connecting with a therapist who practices existential or logotherapy,” Ludwig shares. “They will be an excellent guide as you work your way towards discovering meaning in your life.”